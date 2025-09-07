Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly ‘decided’ whether to ‘give the green light’ over a move to a Turkish club.

Onana has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Man Utd over recent months as his form fell off a cliff during the 2024/25 campaign.

After enjoying a decent debut season at Old Trafford, Onana became a liability in his second year at the club and often made embarrassing mistakes to let his side down.

It has become clear that head coach Ruben Amorim is not a fan of Onana, who has been behind Alter Bayindir in the pecking order at the start of this season.

However, Bayindir has also struggled as he’s not good enough to be anything more than a backup goalkeeper, so a priority for Man Utd in the summer was to sign a new No.1.

The Red Devils turned their attention to landing a new goalkeeper afer spending around £200m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, with 23-year-old Senne Lammens eventually preferred over Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez.

Man Utd paid around £18m plus add-ons to sign Lammens on deadline day and he is expected to come straight into Amorim’s starting XI after the international break.

The arrival of Lammens has opened the door for Onana or Bayinder to leave, as the transfer windows in Turkey and Saudi Arabia do not close until later this month.

Reports have indicated that the Red Devils have been open to either player leaving, though they want to keep one as Lammens’ backup.

In recent days, it has become clear that Onana is the most likely to leave as he has attracted an offer from the Turkish side, Trabzonspor.

Earlier this weekend, a report claimed Onana is ‘close’ to joining Trabzonspor, though Man Utd were waiting for the goalkeeper to reveal his verdict on the transfer.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs claims Onana’s exit from Man Utd is imminent as he has ‘given the green light’.

He said on X: ‘Andre Onana is close to joining Trabzonspor after giving his green light to leaving Manchester United. Talks ongoing today to try and finalise the agreement. Trabzonspor want Onana to sign within 24 hours.’

Jacobs has provided more details on this story via talkSPORT, claiming Onana has ‘decided to leave’ after an ‘agreement was struck between the clubs’.

