Man Utd flop ‘will be there next season’ as transfer is ruled out for ‘a lot of factors’

Former Man Utd defender Wes Brown insists that Andre Onana will still be at Old Trafford next season as he tells fans it’s “not like a video game”.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season under Ruben Amorim – who replaced Erik ten Hag in November – with Man Utd currently 16th in the Premier League heading into the final weekend of action.

Amorim’s side had the opportunity on Wednesday to put an awful campaign behind them by winning the Europa League but Tottenham beat them 1-0 to pile more misery and pressure on the Man Utd boss.

Red Devils goalkeeper Onana has been one of a number of underperforming players this term and there have been rumours he could be sold this summer.

However, the chances of Man Utd recouping the £47m that they paid Inter Milan for Onana are very slim and ex-Red Devils defender Brown insists fans have to realise that selling a player is not as easy as “pressing one button”.

Brown told bestbettingsites.co.uk: “Yeah, I think you have to. Listen, he’s made some mistakes this season and you don’t want that from a goalkeeper. But at the same time, I feel sometimes the pressure has been immense. Maybe he’s not handled it the best way, but at the same time, he still comes back, the manager still puts him in.

“Plus, I don’t think he can just sell somebody like that anyway. These players cost a lot of money. Fans need to understand, it’s not like a video game where you press one button and the player is sold. There’s a lot of factors.

“And I get these questions. I mean, we all do. I have talks with my mates all the time and they’ll say ‘yeah, you should do this’. But it doesn’t work like that. I get what they’re saying, but it actually doesn’t work like that.

“So, yeah, he will be there next season and you can just hope he steps up and that’s all you can do. Because if he does, then all this talk goes out the window. It’s as simple as that. But you do have to give the lads some support, if they have had some bad games, you need to let them see that they’re still good enough, even after a bad game. Otherwise, it only gets worse.

“But you definitely also have to trust going forward that he’s going to give more, he’s going to get better and be more consistent, because he’s a great shot stopper at times. He’s let in some silly goals. I think everyone admits that, but I think you need to give him the chance.

“Next season as we go forward, obviously there’ll be new players there as well, and then it’s up to him. At times it’s been rough, but it’s the case for every player this season. At times, they’ve not been good enough. You can see it all over the pitch sometimes, and the standard needs to raise a little bit.”

