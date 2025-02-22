Ruben Amorim admits he would rather have stayed at Sporting until the end of the season amid his horror start to life at Manchester United.

Amorim has four wins and eight defeats from 14 Premier League games, which leaves them in 15th place, now below Everton ahead of their last trip to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Toffees’ fortunes have turned following the return of David Moyes, who’s overseen four wins in six league games to drive them away from the relegation zone.

Asked why Everton have enjoyed a new manager bounce and United have not, Amorim said: “David Moyes is doing a better job than me, it’s quite simple.

“We have to give merit to the players of Everton and especially to the coach of Everton, and we need to do the same.

“It’s an amazing job by David Moyes to recover the team. You feel the confidence and belief are there.”

Moyes was the first manager to replace Sir Alex Ferguson in the United hot-seat, and nearly 12 years on the legendary manager’s success still casts a shadow on Amorim.

“It shows it’s a difficult job,” The Portuguese boss said when asked about the impact of Ferguson’s legacy.

“We have to try to understand the history. This club had a figure in Sir Alex Ferguson that you cannot replace.

“Everything was connected with one person and when that person leaves it’s really hard.”

A report this week claimed Amorim wanted to delay his arrival at Old Trafford until the end of the season to ensure he would have time in the summer to work with the players and embed his philosophy.

And Amorim confirmed that was indeed the case, insisting it’s “common sense”.

Amorim added: “I think that’s clear. It’s common sense. When you start a season it’s completely different.

“I had my reasons to ask for it and I have the most important reasons to accept the job. I knew it would be tough and a risk, but it’s Manchester United and you can’t say no.”

But asked if he regrets his decision to take the reins at the club, given how things have gone, Amorim is adamant that although he’s often “angry” about the results, he remains focused on the next game.

He said: “No, again, we make a decision and we go all the way.

“Of course, sometimes it’s really frustrating to hear 14 games and four wins at Manchester United. Even at another club it’s very difficult and very frustrating.

“Sometimes I’m frustrated, angry. We can change that in the next game.”