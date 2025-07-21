Sir Jim Ratcliffe does not want to overspend on Bryan Mbeumo.

Manchester United have finally completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo but have ‘slammed’ Brentford for their tactics in negotiations.

Seven weeks after their opening bid for Mbeumo, the Cameroon international has joined the club of his “dreams” after the Red Devils’ third bid of £65m with £6m in add-ons was accepted last week.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” said Mbeumo.

“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.

“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”

United submitted their first bid – worth £55m overall – at the start of June, before failing with a second bid of £62.5m at the end of that month before finally reaching an agreement with the Bees with their third offer.

And amid reports claiming Sir Jim Ratcliffe would not be ‘held to ransom’ as Brentford held out of their asking price, Mirror have now revealed that Manchester United are ‘angry’ with Mbeumo’s now former club in a ‘slam’ of their transfer tactics.

It’s claimed Brentford ‘put pressure on the forward to go to Newcastle or Tottenham’ over United despite the 25-year-old insisting he only had eyes for a move to Old Trafford, while putting further ‘pressure on Mbeumo to reduce his wage demands’ in order to ‘increase the size of fee they would receive’.

The report adds:

‘Sources involved in the deal claim Brentford wanted a fee of £70m plus £7m in add-ons for Mbeumo, but United managed to negotiate down that final figure, with the £6m add-ons relating to a mix of team and individual performances.’

United director of football Jason Wilcox claims he’s the “perfect fit” for the club.

“Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him among the most productive players in England for the last three seasons,” Wilcox said.

“Bryan’s belief in our project and determination to join the club confirmed he was the perfect fit for Manchester United and the culture we are developing.”

Mbeumo will wear the number 19 shirt and is expected to be in United’s travelling squad for their pre-season tour of the United States on Tuesday.