Man Utd team-mates ‘angry’ with Rashford as ‘utterly disgraceful’ star is told he’s ‘out of control’

Marcus Rashford has reportedly angered his Man Utd team-mates after it emerged he was in a Belfast bar the night before missing a training session.

Man Utd announced on Monday night that the England international “has taken responsibility for his actions” after his omission from the squad for their 4-2 victory over Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round over the weekend.

The Red Devils insist the issue has now been resolved with Rashford being left out due to illness after reportedly spending Thursday night in a Belfast nightclub.

The Sun newspaper claimed that Rashford engaged in a 12-hour drinking session, which finished at 3am, in the capital of Northern Ireland.

Man Utd said in a statement on Monday: “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed.”

But the Daily Mail insist that the Man Utd star’s ‘team-mates are angry’ at the England international with the senior players ‘upset to discover the real reason for his absence in the build-up to United’s trip to Newport County in the FA Cup, which is the club’s only realistic chance of a trophy this season’.

On Rashford’s current situation, the Daily Mail adds:

‘United sources wouldn’t say if Rashford has been punished by Ten Hag, who has the power to fine the player two weeks’ wages totalling around £630,000. ‘They confirmed that Rashford has returned to training and is contention for Thursday’s trip to face Wolves at Molineux where he was dropped last season after turning up late for a team meeting.’

And former Premier League striker Chris Sutton was quick to tear into Rashford on Monday for showing “no respect” to his manager or Man Utd team-mates.

“Marcus Rashford is like a good few Manchester United players at this moment in time,” Sutton said on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast.

“He thinks he’s untouchable. This hasn’t been the first time where he’s had a misdemeanour. It’s been continuous. He has no respect for the manager and no respect for his teammates. That’s the bottom line.

“He’s probably thinking he is going to outlast Ten Hag anyway but he’s out of control as far as I can see.”

When asked if it was now a case of ‘three strikes and out’ for Rashford at Man Utd, Sutton replied: “It’s unbelievable.

“He is 26 now, Marcus Rashford. He has such a lack of respect for the manager. He’s making his feelings quite clear, isn’t he?

“I feel sorry for Ten Hag, but essentially we know which way this is going to go. Ten Hag will eventually end up leaving and Rashford will stay on and all the Manchester United fans further down the line will love Marcus again because he’s ‘Manchester United through and through’. But his actions have been utterly disgraceful.”