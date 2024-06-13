According to reports, Erik ten Hag is ‘angry at his treatment’ and he’s ‘ready to play hardball’ over a new contract at Manchester United.

Man Utd were seriously hampered by injuries during the 2023/24 campaign, but this is no excuse for the manner of some performances as Ten Hag’s side were embarrassingly turned over in several games.

Man Utd stick with Ten Hag…

After overseeing a successful debut campaign in 2022/23, Ten Hag was under pressure for most of this season as Man Utd finished eighth in the Premier League and exited the Champions League at the group stage.

But the Red Devils ended on a high as they won their final two Premier League matches before they beat Man City in the final of the FA Cup.

Despite this, Man Utd had been expected to part ways with Ten Hag as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s post-takeover summer overhaul at Old Trafford.

United were linked with Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate, but it has been revealed that they have performed a U-turn and will stick with Ten Hag, who is now expected to sign a new contract.

This decision was made after Ratcliffe and Co. conducted an internal review, with ex-Everton CEO Keith Wyness suggesting the club is in “turmoil behind the scenes”.

“The club have concluded that they should keep Ten Hag in place for another season,” Wyness said. “But they’ve come to that conclusion for all the wrong reasons.

“Certainly the fans getting behind Ten Hag has helped his position. I think they feel sorry for him because they can see the turmoil going on behind the scenes. If you’re doing it for the wrong reasons, it’s never going to end up being the right decision.”

Ten Hag is expected to pen a new deal, but The Sun are reporting that he has ‘three demands before signing a new contract’ as he ‘remains angry’ at how the club have treated him.

‘The boss is not merely grateful to get more time and will lay down the rules for how things will go forward. He will not cede control of transfers, which the new set-up wanted to take out of his hands. ‘The 54-year-old is not prepared to be dictated to by Jason Wilcox as to how the team should play — after the new technical director was credited with suggesting he start Bruno Fernandes as a false nine in the FA Cup final win. ‘And Ten Hag will not allow Jadon Sancho back into the first team squad unless the player apologises for labelling him a liar last term. ‘The boss also wants his first-team coach Benni McCarthy given a new contract with his current deal set to expire. ‘Ten Hag wants these assurances before he puts pen to paper on a new three-year deal with just one left on his current contract.’

