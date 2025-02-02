Patrick Dorgu has hailed it as a “very special day for my whole family” after being confirmed as a new Man Utd player on Sunday.

There had been rumours throughout the winter transfer window about which wing-back the Red Devils would sign as they look to support Ruben Amorim in the market.

Dorgu has seemed likely for a week or so now and the Denmark international waved goodbye to the Lecce fans on Friday as he appeared on the bench in a 3-1 win over Parma.

And on Sunday Man Utd finally confirmed the transfer, which is believed to be for a fee of around £30m, on Sunday with the Red Devils confirming that Dorgu had signed a contract until the summer of 2030.

Dorgu, who played 57 times for Lecce, has joined ‘subject to visa and registration’ and Man Utd have ‘the option of an additional year’ in his contract.

And the Dane revealed that he is excited to get started as a new Man Utd player and revealed that Amorim’s vision attracted him to the Premier League club.

Dorgu told the club’s official website: “I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player; this is a very special day for my whole family.

“I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim; his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions.”

Man Utd technical director Jason Wilcox added: “Patrick is a really exciting talent; his strong defensive and attacking attributes, adaptability and work-rate will make him a key part of Ruben Amorim’s squad.

“Patrick has had a superb start to his career, and at the age of just 20, we know he will continue to develop under the guidance of our excellent coaching team.

“Patrick is the latest exciting young player that we have brought into the club. We believe that each of these talents has world-class potential and the ability to play a key role in achieving the success that everyone at Manchester United is striving for.”

It’s too late now, but Dorgu’s former Denmark Under-19 coach Jens Fønnskov Olsen insisted recently that he would rather the wing-back joined another team than Man Utd.

Olsen said: “If I have to be a little cheeky, I hope he chooses something other than Manchester United right now. I don’t know if it’s a bad fit, but they’re just in a period where… I don’t know if you can afford to say no to United, but maybe somewhere where there’s a little more structure and where things fit in with his pace.

“Sometimes things have to go in the right order, if you can say it like that.”