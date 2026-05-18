Manchester United aren’t best pleased with Marcus Rashford right now, and Barcelona and Aston Villa have made contrasting decisions on signing the winger, according to a report.

Rashford has thrived during his season-long loan at Barcelona, notching 28 goal contributions across all competitions. Making those figures all the more impressive is the fact he’s not always been a regular in the starting eleven. Given Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are in situ, that’s not all that surprising.

Nevertheless, Rashford has operated at roughly a goal contribution per 90 minutes. He’s loving life in Catalonia and has made no secret of his desire to re-join the back-to-back LaLiga champions.

Speaking last week after helping Barcelona to win their second LaLiga title in succession, Rashford was asked directly if he’ll be wearing a Barcelona shirt once again next year.

“I don’t know. I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. So we will see,” he admitted.

The 28-year-old has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona on what’s believed to be a three-year contract on reduced wages.

There’s an option to buy in his loan agreement worth €30m / £26m, which in an ideal world, would make this deal a simple one to make.

However, transfers are rarely straightforward as far as cash-strapped Barcelona go these days. The latest from Mundo Deportivo stated they’re still not prepared to simply activate their option.

And per the report, there is a sense Rashford’s public comments talking up a return to Barcelona have weakened Man Utd’s bargaining position, and have emboldened Barca to push for friendlier terms.

Man Utd ‘annoyed’ with Marcus Rashford

It was stated Man Utd are ‘annoyed by the striker’s public stance of wanting to stay in Barcelona.’

Barca are still pushing for a second loan spell that would contain an option or obligation to buy.

There’s even talk in the report of Barcelona making the deal more palatable from a financial point of view by amortizing the transfer fee over five years, not three.

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But of course that would require the club to go back to Rashford and agree personal terms on a five-year deal. It would also mean Barcelona committing to a winger who relies on pace and agility until the age of 33, which would be a risk.

As such, there’s no end in sight as far as Rashford re-joining Barcelona is concerned, and that’s opening the door for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa ready to bid for Marcus Rashford

Rashford previously spent six months on loan at Villa Park in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

He made an impression on Unai Emery, and according to the report, Aston Villa are ‘willing to bid for his signature.’

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Villa can also offer Champions League football, though as mentioned numerous times, Rashford’s absolute priority is to remain a Barcelona player.

From Man Utd’s perspective, there’s no desire whatsoever to accept a second loan. Ahead of what’s shaping up to be a bumper and expensive summer signing spree, Man Utd want the full €30m / £26m price, and ideally, they want it quickly.