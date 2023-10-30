Man Utd: ‘Annoying’ Fernandes is ‘not even that good’ as ‘absolute moron’ teammate is criticised

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is “so annoying” and “not even that good”, according to Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher.

The Cityzens smashed Erik ten Hag’s men 3-0 in the Manchester derby on Sunday after goals from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Unsurprisingly, the Red Devils have been crucified after a woeful performance.

Of course, it was against the best team in world football, but it was still pretty bloody bad.

Two players to come under scrutiny are Antony and Bruno Fernandes.

The latter came off the bench late on and the only notable thing he did was lash out at Jeremy Doku, who was dancing past him with the ball at his feet.

Fernandes, meanwhile, set a poor example as captain, putting in another moany performance.

Former United captain Roy Keane even said he would strip Fernandes of the captaincy in a scathing assessment of his performance against the Premier League champions.

City fan Gallagher has used Sunday’s result as an excuse to revel in United’s misery.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said Antony behaved like “an absolute moron” after coming on and that Fernandes is “not even that good”.

Asked how far behind United are to City, Gallagher replied: “I don’t think City are getting any better, I think United are, if they’re not treading water, then on yesterday’s performance…

“If you’ve got [Harry] Maguire and Jonny Evans, that’s Leicesters’s two centre-halves three years ago, if you’ve got them playing in a big derby game you’d have to say there’s trouble at United.

“I’ve never rated the manager [Ten Hag], he just doesn’t look like he could inspire a dressing room to me anyway. Then you get Antony coming on yesterday and behaving like an absolute moron.

“Your captain Bruno, how he’s not getting booked every game for dissent by the referee is beyond me because he’s forever in the referee’s ear, he challenges every single decision, it’s so annoying, and he’s not even that good.

“I wouldn’t say they’re at rock bottom because they’re still way high up the table but they’re approaching a mid-table team and long may it continue.”

