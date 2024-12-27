Antony’s agent says the Manchester United winger wants to fight for his place under Ruben Amorim and has received offers to leave the club in January.

Man Utd signed Antony from Ajax for a mind-boggling £80million in August 2022.

The Brazilian winger was reportedly available for half that price two months earlier but Erik ten Hag waited until the last minute after Ajax had sold several other important players.

It was a classic Man Utd move and has absolutely not worked out. After joining the club, Antony’s Transfermarkt value was 75 million euros. It is now 20 million.

Ruben Amorim’s side would be lucky to get that for the 24-year-old – who has 12 goals and five assists in 93 appearances since moving to England.

The 16-cap Brazil international is one of the worst signings in Premier League history but has time on his side.

That is if he is afforded the time to turn his Man Utd career around.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Man Utd told to ‘terminate’ one star’s contract as ‘best decision’ would be ‘letting him go’

👉 Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Sancho, Antony in bottom five, Solskjaer buy top

👉 Man Utd ‘set Rashford price’ as ‘problem’ identified with ‘no sign’ of club meeting Ratcliffe demands

Antony has zero starts in the Premier League in 2024/25, coming off the bench five times, missing out on three matchday squads, and being an unused substitute 10 times.

He has three starts across all competitions and has only played the full 90 minutes once this term.

A January exit could materialise and Antony’s agent says there are opportunities to leave Old Trafford on the table.

The former Ajax winger’s agent Junior Pedroso has told GiveMeSport that “many clubs” have been in contact over a winter transfer, though the Red Devils have not shown a desire to offload his client.

“Yes, many clubs have approached us for Antony’s move in January,” Pedroso said. “These clubs wanted to understand the situation for Antony, so I can confirm that there’s concrete interest.

“To be fair, Manchester United have never expressed any interest to sell or loan out Antony to us. We never received this sort of communication so far.

“Man United management never told us that they want Antony to leave, despite the reports we see around about our client.”

Should Man Utd show a desire to loan out Antony, Pedroso says he will work with them to find the best outcome for the player.

“I can say that Antony’s future is very much tied to Manchester United’s interests,” he added.

“If the club thinks it would be a good idea to loan Antony out in January so he can get more minutes and regain his trust, we will work together on that option.

“Otherwise, Antony is working hard to regain his place and show his best skills under the new coach Ruben Amorim.”

Antony came off the bench for Man Utd against Wolves on Boxing Day but could not help his side get anything from the game.

Amorim’s side were beaten 2-0 at Molineux after goals from Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan, leaving them 14th in the Premier League table with 22 points after 18 games.

MORE: Man Utd news | Wolves v Man Utd Mailbox | Premier League five-year net spend