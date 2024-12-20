Man Utd told to ‘cut ties’ with player after Tottenham loss: ‘Get him out the club’

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney thinks Man Utd need to get Antony “out the club” after watching their 4-3 loss to Tottenham on Thursday.

The Red Devils found themselves 3-0 down after 54 minutes against Spurs before two Fraser Forster mistakes allowed Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee to pull two goals back with 20 minutes remaining.

However, Son Heung-min secured Tottenham’s passage through to the semi-finals with a fourth goal on 88 minutes despite a late Jonny Evans goal.

Man Utd flop Antony – who has been disappointing since his £85m move from Ajax in 2022 – was given a rare start but put in a poor display as he was hooked off by Ruben Amorim on 55 minutes.

And now ex-Watford striker Deeney reckons Man Utd need to sell Antony or even “pay” another club to take the winger with Marcus Rashford.

Deeney said on CBS Sports: “As soon as Manchester United took Antony off, everybody else started running.

“They’ve got to cut ties with him. I don’t want to make him the scapegoat but, honestly, watching him is so frustrating. This is your big moment.

“He doesn’t run, he doesn’t sprint… just get him out.

“If you’re getting rid of Marcus Rashford, whoever is taking him, we’ll pay you to take him [Antony] as well. Get him out the club.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Man United and Spurs send in the clowns for some riotously stupid Carabao slapstick

👉 ‘Are you not entertained?’: Spurs boss Postecoglou giddy after chaotic win over ‘better team’ Man Utd

👉 Neville slams ‘wimpish’ Man Utd star for ‘appalling’ mistake as Amorim is ‘let down’ vs Tottenham



But it wasn’t just Man Utd coming in for criticism from Deeney with the 36-year-old accusing Tottenham of “inviting pressure” with their high line despite being in command of the game.

Deeney added: “Tottenham were so in control. Sixty minutes, 3-0 and Manchester United had nothing.

“They had to bring on three subs and they probably didn’t even want to bring those guys on, let’s be totally honest, and Tottenham were in a situation where they were inviting pressure.

“Going to your goalkeeper should be going to your goalkeeper to come out the other side of play, so if you can pass it to him on the right-hand side, he takes a touch with his right foot, plays it out with his left foot, and you just keep making that team run.

“They didn’t do that… they took five, six, seven touches, tried to score, they were trying to play with a high line and just inviting pressure.

“Tottenham’s defenders were running forward. You learn that at four or five years old: no pressure on the ball, stop, back off, give them space. They do everything backwards.”