Man Utd winger Antony says he feels “more secure” since leaving Old Trafford with the Brazilian loving life at Real Betis.

Antony, who signed from Ajax for £85m in 2022, played 407 minutes in all competitions this season over 14 appearances, three of which were in the starting XI.

His time in the team slightly improved following the arrival of Amorim as manager but the new Man Utd head coach didn’t stand in the way of his exit from Old Trafford.

Antony eventually sealed a loan move away from Man Utd in January with the Red Devils allowing him to complete a temporary move to Spanish side Real Betis.

The Brazilian was MVP on his debut for Betis in the 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao and was once again picked out as the top performer in his new club’s 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo shortly after.

Antony has contributed two goals and two assists in four La Liga matches since joining Real Betis and the Man Utd loanee insists he now feels “more secure” and “safer” than at Old Trafford.

Antony told Kooora: “The most important thing to regain my confidence was to reconnect with myself. I found myself here and that’s why I’m very happy at Betis. Every day I feel more secure.

“Pellegrini is very important to me. Before signing with Betis, I spoke to him, and he gave me a lot of confidence. His experience and history give me energy every day to do well.

“When I made the decision to come here, it was to find myself again, as I mentioned before. There is always pressure, but the greatest pressure I felt was when I was living in the poor neighbourhoods of Brazil, thinking about my family and everything.”

There looks little way back for Antony at Old Trafford with Man Utd set to target new forward in the summer after he and Marcus Rashford left the club on loan.

Antony added: “I’m very happy here, but I don’t know what will happen in the future.

“I always say that I enjoy every day with the club, the city and everything that surrounds me, and I give my best for the team. It’s still too early to talk about my future.

“I know how much money they paid for me. I worked and continue to work hard to perform at the highest level, but I don’t focus on transfer prices, neither mine nor any other player’s.”