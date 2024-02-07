Man Utd have now made their ‘final decision’ over the future of Antony after his terrible performances this season, according to reports.

The Red Devils invested £85m to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 with Erik ten Hag vouching that his former winger at Ajax was the real deal.

However, Antony has not lived up to expectations and has struggled to adapt to the Premier League with the Brazil international yet to score or assist a league goal this season.

That has seen the Man Utd winger come in for a lot of criticism, especially with such a big price tag, and Spanish publication Fichajes now claim the Red Devils have made a ‘final decision’ on his future.

The report hints that Man Utd have decided to sell Antony with it now up to the Brazilian whether to ‘find a new destination in the Premier League’ or ‘begin a new sporting adventure in another major European league’.

But for Man Utd it will be ‘an almost impossible task to recover the investment made’ on Antony in the summer window despite likely interest.

Dwight Yorke recently suggested that Antony was just an “average player” with Man Utd having too many of the same type of players on long-term contracts.

Yorke said to Footy Accumulators: “I think back to players who succeeded at Man United, and all of them were eager to write their names into the history of the club and they wanted to be a part of the setup. I’m not sure if Man United players understand that these days.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise that Kevin De Bruyne came back and delivered an assist within twenty minutes. I’m also not surprised that we’re still talking about Antony and what he brings because he cost £85million.

“There are always going to be question marks when you sign a player for that much, especially when they’re playing for a club like Man United. Players like Antony will understand they’re not performing as they should.

“It’s tough for him and I feel for him, but it’s both his and the club’s responsibility if things don’t work out. The club has to move these players on as quickly as possible or else they’ll find themselves in the same position every year – having average players signed to long contracts and not contributing what we expect of them.”