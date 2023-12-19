Pundit urges Man Utd fans to give ‘more stick’ to sextet being outperformed by ‘flaky’ Arsenal man

Gabby Agbonlahor says Man Utd “can’t blame it on the defence anymore” with their attacking players scoring as many Premier League goals combined as Arsenal forward Kai Havertz

The Red Devils have been struggling to score goals in the Premier League this season with Erik ten Hag’s side scoring just 18 goals in 17 matches.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund has yet to get on the scoresheet in the Premier League since his big-money summer move from Serie A side Atalanta, while last season’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford has scored just two goals this term.

Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial are the only other two attacking players who have scored a goal in the Premier League this term for Man Utd with Antony yet to provide a goal or an assist, while Jadon Sancho has only appeared off the bench three times.

And former Aston Villa striker is now pointing fingers at the Man Utd forward line, with their six main attackers combined scoring as many Premier League goals as Arsenal’s Havertz all season, after the Red Devils defence had previously come under fire for their performances.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Here’s a crazy stat for you. Antony, Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho – four Premier League goals between them.

“And Havertz, who hasn’t had a great season, four. What does that say about those guys though? It’s not good enough, they’re going through each game, ‘Haven’t scored, no problem, haven’t scored, no problem’.

“You’re playing for Manchester United, you’re earning crazy money, big transfer fees, they need to be getting more stick, these players, because it’s not good enough.

“That’s why Manchester United are where they are, you can’t blame it on the defence anymore, the defence is getting a bit better.”

Havertz has been criticised heavily for his performances since joining Arsenal in a big deal from Chelsea in the summer with Chris Sutton insisting the German had “zero confidence” at the start of November.

Sutton said on the ‘It’s All Coming Up’ podcast: “Havertz looks a broken man, a player with absolutely zero confidence. Having been there myself, it’s not a nice place to be.

“The effort is there but he seems muddled. Decision-making isn’t good. He’s trying but looking at his body language… he needs a break, a big moment. Not sympathy penalties like earlier in the season.”

Dean Ashton also had some harsh words for the Arsenal man with the former West Ham striker suggesting he could be a “bit weak” for English football.

“In the Bundesliga when I watched him I thought that kid is special, I think he’s going to be a special player,” Ashton said on talkSPORT.

“But he just looks a bit flaky, a bit weak maybe for our football.”