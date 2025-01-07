Euro giants ‘ask’ for Man Utd ‘loan deal’ as Dortmund eye Sancho repeat with Rashford

Greek giants Olympiacos have “asked for a loan deal” for Man Utd winger Antony with the Red Devils willing to let him leave, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils have had an appalling season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after their 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

Amorim is finding it hard to turn around their inconsistent performances and results with the Portuguese head coach winning just four of his first 12 matches in charge of Man Utd.

Antony, who signed from Ajax for £85m in 2022, has played 356 minutes in all competitions this season over 12 appearances, three of which have been in the starting XI.

His time in the team has slightly improved since the arrival of Amorim as manager but it’s understood that the new Man Utd head coach is unlikely to stand in the way of his exit from Old Trafford.

And now Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg has revealed that Olympiacos are keen on doing a deal for Antony but a loan move would be “very complicated”.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Olympiacos have asked for a loan deal with #Antony. After Sun and confirmed. Understand the deal is not fully off but very very complicated. #MUFC As reported, Antony can leave Manchester United this transfer window.”

Marcus Rashford could also be on his way out of Man Utd in the January transfer window with the England international admitting he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

And now The Athletic‘s David Ornstein insists that German oufit Borussia Dortmund are ‘among a number of clubs considering a move’ for Rashford in the winter market.

The report adds:

‘The Bundesliga team join the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Premier League suitors in weighing up an attempt at recruiting the 27-year-old England international on a deal until the summer. ‘No decisions have been made by any party as yet and it is plausible Rashford stays with United, despite their willingness to part ways and the forward saying he is “ready for a new challenge”. ‘But external interest is building and discussions are taking place to establish the viability of a temporary switch away from Old Trafford.’

Ornstein continues by saying there would be ‘numerous factors to ponder on all sides’ to get a deal done with the journalist pointing to the current £325k-a-week salary that the Man Utd forward is on.

He continues: