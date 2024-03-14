Man Utd: ‘Major obstacle’ to sale revealed as Ratcliffe pins transfer hopes on £45m exit

Man Utd could have issues selling Antony this summer over ongoing police investigations surrounding the Red Devils winger, according to reports.

The Brazil international returned to training at Man Utd at the end of September as he continues to co-operate with police inquiries into allegations of violence towards women.

Antony was given a leave of absence on September 10, but returned to England in late September and attended a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police, having always strongly denied the accusations.

Antony is facing several accusations of physical aggression towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, who spoke to Brazilian outlet UOL in September.

The winger has denied those allegations, as well as further assault claims made by Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana.

He has not been arrested or charged in either Brazil or by GMP and he left the voluntary interview, where he presented evidence to support his strenuous denials, without any restrictions.

And now the Daily Telegraph claim that the ‘ongoing police investigations’ surrounding Man Utd winger Antony ‘could scupper any moves the club make to sell the Brazil international this summer’.

The Daily Telegraph added:

‘United are understood to be open to selling Antony this summer, though they are not thought to be actively looking to push the £85.5 million winger out of the door at this stage. ‘That could change depending on what happens with the future of manager Erik ten Hag, who pushed hard to sign Antony from Ajax in September 2022, only for the 24-year-old to fall well short of expectations. ‘Even if United resolve to cut their losses on Antony, though, sources have indicated the assault allegations against him present a major obstacle to a potential sale this summer — unless the case is dropped or the player is cleared before then.’

Another player who is likely to be on his way out of Old Trafford in the summer is Mason Greenwood, although new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would not definitively say whether or not they would look to sell him.

Greenwood, who has been in good form on loan at Getafe this season, has attracted interest from a number of clubs abroad and the Daily Telegraph add is ‘likely to have a significant bearing on the [Man Utd] squad’s reshaping’.

Man Utd value Greenwood at £45m and Getafe would like to keep the 22-year-old but his £75k-a-week wages are likely to prove too much for the La Liga outfit.

The report continues: ‘Any prospective sale would represent pure profit on the books given Greenwood’s status as an academy graduate, significantly boosting the club’s summer transfer kitty.’

