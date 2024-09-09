Man Utd man ‘pushing’ for September transfer with Euro giants in ‘pole’ amid Newcastle interest

Man Utd winger Antony is looking to secure a move away from the Red Devils in September with interest from Turkey, according to reports.

The Red Devils brought in Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte over the summer to improve their chances of success under Erik ten Hag this season.

Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are among the players to have departed and now Brazil international Antony is looking to leave.

The 24-year-old has been immensely disappointing since joining Man Utd in a deal worth around £82m from Ajax in 2022, scoring just five Premier League goals in that time.

Antony, who was linked with Newcastle last week, made just 15 Premier League starts last term, down from 23 the previous campaign, and has made just one appearance off the bench in three matches this season.

And now The Sun claim that Antony is ‘pushing for a loan move away from Old Trafford and may have played his last game for the club’.

It is understood that ‘Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce remain in pole position to land the Brazilian winger’ with Ajax ‘also monitoring the situation – as well as teams in Spain, France and Saudi Arabia’.

The report insists that a loan move is possible before the Turkish window shuts on Friday but that any permanent transfer away from Man Utd will have to wait until next summer.

Antony opened up in April about a “very tough” year for him personally and his Man Utd team-mates, he said: “It’s been a very tough year for me and the team. The results are not ones we have expected.

“I am someone who takes criticism very well and I want to work on it, and I think we all have to focus on finishing the season the best as we can.

“We still have a few Premier League games and the (FA Cup) final, but then we need to focus on the next season and not commit the mistakes we’ve committed this year.”

On his huge transfer fee and the expectation that brings, Antony said: “(The transfer fee) doesn’t really impact me because I know my worth.

“The money is the money and obviously everyone speaks about it but no one would if the performances of everyone and myself were at the top.

“So, it’s something that is just a way of working harder, knowing I can get better, I know my worth and I will.

“As I said the critics are going to exist, and it’s something that makes me want to work harder, prove to myself first.

“I’m going to keep working, giving everything for the group because it’s most important to have a good mentality and to be focused.”