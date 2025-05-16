Man Utd flop ‘will leave’ after being told he’s ‘not in their plans’; La Liga side have ‘upper hand’

Real Betis look unlikely to get a deal over the line for Man Utd flop Antony in the summer with another La Liga side now leading race for his signature, according reports.

The Red Devils allowed the Brazil international to leave Old Trafford and move to Real Betis on loan until the end of the season in the winter transfer window.

Man Utd spent around £87m on Antony in the summer of 2022 but he made very little impact in his two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

Antony contributed just five Premier League goals and three assists in 62 appearances with the 25-year-old making no league starts this season before the Red Devils offloaded him to Betis.

But the Brazilian has been impressing in La Liga with the winger contributing eight goals and two assists in 23 matches in all competitions for the Spanish outfit.

Real Betis have been keen to make the move permanent in summer with Man Utd hoping to permanently remove him from their books.

But now reports in Spain claim that his continuation at Real Betis beyond this season has been ‘seriously complicated’ and the ‘main obstacle is qualifying for the Champions League’.

It now looks almost certain that Real Betis will finish outside the top five in La Liga and that ‘directly affects the club’s financial aspirations, which would be unable to afford either a loan with advantageous terms or a permanent signing of the player.’

Man Utd have told Antony that he is ‘not in their plans for next season’ with the Red Devils ‘looking for a way out for him, preferably through another loan, in the hope that he will maintain his form and increase his market value’.

And now Villarreal, who look likely to pip Betis to fifth place and a Champions League spot, ‘enters the scene’ and the prospect of moving to El Submarino Amarillo ‘has enticed Antony’s entourage, who are keen to remain in Spain, but with a team with greater international exposure’.

The Brazilian would ‘would fit perfectly into the manager’s plans’ at Villarreal with the Spanish club having the ‘upper hand’ over rivals Real Betis.

It is understood that ‘what is clear’ is that Antony ‘will leave Manchester United again, and his destiny will be determined by the most ambitious project he faces.’

Former Man Utd assistant manager Rene Meulensteen recently advised Antony to stay at Real Betis as he “has no future” at Old Trafford.

Meulensteen said: “Antony has no future at Manchester United. If I was him, I’d stay at Real Betis, without a doubt. He’s never really lived up to the expectations or the price tag at United, but he’s found his feet in Spain. He seems to be a lot happier playing football and in life generally at Betis – which is the most important thing.

“If he returned to Manchester, he’d fall straight back into the rut he was in before he left, which wouldn’t be good for anybody. I can’t see him returning under any circumstance; it’s probably best for all parties that he joins Betis on a permanent deal.”