Antony has turned down two offers to move away from Man Utd as he has his heart set on a move to Real Betis this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperately looking to move on the members of their ‘bomb squad’ with Marcus Rashford leaving for Barcelona last week.

Man Utd are still looking to move on Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia this summer as they look to raise funds for further incomings.

With Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo arriving, there is definitely no room for Antony – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis – at Old Trafford.

And now Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claims that Antony ‘has already rejected two offers’ from elsewhere as he ‘wants to return to Real Betis’.

There have been some noises that he could consider a move to the Middle East but he is not interested in moves to Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, or a transfer to Turkey or Russia.

Man Utd have often been accused of overspending on players in the summer transfer market with Antony a good example of spending over the odds on a player whose reputation was hot at the time.

A report claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was refusing to budge from his position that Man Utd would not spend more than £65m on Mbeumo before they ended up paying £71m to bring the Brentford winger to Old Trafford.

And former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson insists that the Red Devils once again “panicked” at interest from other clubs, including Liverpool, in the Premier League winger.

Borson told Football Insider: “I think the other thing that United may end up doing is getting bounced into some deals that they might not ordinarily want to do.

“It wasn’t a surprise, for example, that on the back of Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal all spending big, they caved in on Mbuemo.

“The reality is there are human beings running the clubs and they feel the pressure.

“It’s all very well holding your position on something, but if everybody around you is jumping up and down and panicking, then the pressure to pay the extra £5million becomes too much, and I think that’s what happened.

“I think it was clear that was going to happen and it’s what happened.

“So, I think there’s some risk that United could end up doing a deal that they might not want to do.

“If all the clubs around them are spending properly and big, them starting to panic about what’s going to happen next season is a real risk.”