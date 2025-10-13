Antony reveals Man Utd star who asked him to stay as new signing makes honest admission

Real Betis winger Antony has revealed that new Man Utd signing Matheus Cunha asked him to stay at the club over the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international will go down as one of the worst signings in the club’s history after signing from Ajax for around £85m in 2022.

Antony has been complaining in the Spanish and Brazilian media in recent weeks over his treatment at Man Utd but insists the experience will make him stronger.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper AS last week, Antony – who joined Real Betis permanently in the summer – said: “I didn’t speak much with Ruben Amorim; there wasn’t much contact.

“His decision to allow me to train separately was a given. But I had to respect it.

“Today I’m fine; I took care of myself by training well even though I was apart. After three months, I played 90 minutes, and that’s the result of what I was working on.”

READ: Man Utd and the ‘shock’ £60m transfer exclusive that’s nothing of the sort…

He added: “The bad things I went through in England really strengthened me mentally.

“Now I take better care of myself mentally because I know that when I’m in a good frame of mind, things turn out well for me.”

And now he has revealed to the same outlet that Brazil team-mate Cunha – who signed for Man Utd from Wolves in the summer – wanted him to remain at Old Trafford.

Antony said: “Matheus Cunha wanted me to play there with him, but the situation was already very difficult. I have a lot of affection for him.”

Man Utd forward Cunha has also been speaking to the media this week with the Brazil international admitting that it feels like he has been at Old Trafford for “a long time because of the club’s current situation”.

Cunha told told Globo Esporte: “Being here now in the national team, and at United, is, without a doubt, a different level, a different moment for me as a player.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd officials ‘meeting’ UAE-based consortium today in London with Glazers ‘open’ to sale

👉 Barton aims X-rated rant at Man Utd legend Rooney over Man City ‘conspiracy theories’

👉 Man Utd ‘watch’ Bayern Munich star ahead of winter move; two sources claim £78m bid is incoming



“I try as much as possible to adapt, to learn… it’s only been two months [since joining Manchester United], but it feels like I’ve been here for a long time because of the club’s current situation.

“I have to get results as quickly as possible because I’m a [big] signing… all of this helps a lot to find the adaptation faster and feel as good as possible in the national team.”

On whether he has found the happiness he was searching for in his career, Cunha added:

Cunha added: “Without a doubt. We live in a constant search for something. Even though a difficult moment when you’re pursuing a dream and encountering some obstacles leaves you feeling a bit lost.

“You want to understand, and despite having so much, you don’t feel fulfilled by what you’ve achieved.

“You have to constantly remember where you came from to understand where you’ve arrived.”

READ NEXT: Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal stars in danger of missing out on expanded 48-team World Cup