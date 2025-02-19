Manchester United flop Antony insists “I have found myself again” on loan at Real Betis, where the winger is motivated by “revenge”.

Probably the most expensive flop in United history, whose 17 goal contributions came at a rate of one every 320 minutes or one per £5m after his £86m move from Ajax, now has three goals and an assist along with three MOTM displays in four games for Real Betis.

That form has reportedly caught the eye of Bayern Munich and he’s far from the only United defector finding greener grass away from Old Trafford.

The Brazil international has opened up on his fine form for Real Betis, claiming he is still “very grateful” to United and head coach Ruben Amorim.

“The most important thing is that I have found myself again,” he said. “I am happy to be enjoying myself every day. Things go well when we are happy, content.

“I was playing little, but I have been working a lot. I needed to be happy with myself. The best version of being happy with myself is the most important thing.

“I played very little in Manchester, but I am grateful to them and also to the coach, who spoke to me.

“I have also done very well in Manchester; I won two titles, and I am very grateful. But when I say that here, I have found myself, happiness, the people are like us in Brazil. The sun helps a lot.

“I am very happy here. Every day I wake up with a smile and that is very important.”

Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini believes Antony is “a player of a great level” who is motivated by “revenge on himself” after failing to prove himself at Old Trafford.

He told Estadio Deportivo: “The most important thing has been his attitude and his self-criticism. If they paid that much money for him it is because he is a player of a great level, who for reasons unknown to me was not able to perform as expected at Manchester United.

“It is a revenge on himself to show that he is a much more mature player. I have spoken a lot with him to make him calm, without wanting to show great things, but to keep it simple.

“He is a great player who does important things for the team, and I hope he continues at that level until the end of the season because he will help us a lot.”

Upon the end of his loan spell at Real Betis, Antony is set to return to Manchester where his future will be discussed.