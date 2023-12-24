Man Utd star Antony slammed as shocking stat sums up ’embarrassing’ Man Utd problem

Alan Shearer says he would have gone “beserk” at Manchester United star Antony if he was Scott McTominay in the Red Devils’ defeat to West Ham on Saturday, and revealed a damning stat that sums up the problem with the Brazilian winger and the forwards in general at Old Trafford.

Goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus condemned United to an eighth defeat of the season, that led Jamie Carragher to fire a jibe at the club over a comparison between Erik ten Hag in 2023/24 and Gary Neville’s infamous spell at Valencia.

Ten Hag somewhat boldly claimed his side “controlled the game” in his post-match interview but the result means his side have now failed to score in their last four outings in all competitions.

And Shearer labelled their output this season as “embarrassing” on Match of the Day.

The former Newcastle striker said: “Really embarrassing from a United point of view – 18 goals this season.

“Ten Hag says ‘we’ve got to stick to the plan’ – I haven’t got a clue what that plan is to be honest and I’ve been watching Manchester United quite a lot this season.

“They’ve got to get more people into the box. Poor passes, wrong options, not creating any chances at all.”

Shearer used a shocking statistic to illustrate why United’s wide men are at the heart of the problem – Antony has only played six passes to Rasmus Hojlund in the entire Premier League season so far, and Alejandro Garnacho just five.

He said: “That should be happening per game, not over five or six games. We can see what’s drastically wrong, and they’re never going to score goals unless they improve on that.”

Shearer was particularly critical of Antony in his analysis of the game, showing a clip in which the winger ignored the lung-busting run of McTominay.

“Watch the overlap from McTominay here. He runs about 50 yards,” Shearer said.

“Antony waits for him to get around, I’d be going berserk.

“Instead, the ball goes inside, into the traffic. And the problem is gone. It is exactly what West Ham and other teams want Man United to do.”

