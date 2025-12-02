Man Utd flop sold by Amorim for £22m is linked to ‘significant’ Real Madrid transfer

Real Madrid have been linked with taking former Man Utd winger Antony to the Bernabeu in the near future following his good form at Real Betis.

The Brazil international will go down as one of the worst signings in the club’s history after signing from Ajax for around £85m in 2022.

Antony, who only managed five goals and three assists in 62 Premier League appearances over three seasons, has been complaining in the Spanish and Brazilian media in recent months over his treatment at Man Utd but insists the experience will make him stronger.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper AS in October, Antony – who joined Real Betis permanently in the summer – said: “I didn’t speak much with Ruben Amorim; there wasn’t much contact.

“His decision to allow me to train separately was a given. But I had to respect it.

“Today I’m fine; I took care of myself by training well even though I was apart. After three months, I played 90 minutes, and that’s the result of what I was working on.”

He added: “The bad things I went through in England really strengthened me mentally.

“Now I take better care of myself mentally because I know that when I’m in a good frame of mind, things turn out well for me.”

The former Man Utd flop has found his feet in La Liga at Real Betis with the Brazilian contributing six goals and three assists in 13 matches in all competitions this season.

And that has alerted another La Liga side in the form of Spanish giants Real Madrid with Defensa Central claiming that Los Blancos are ‘considering a significant reinforcement for their attack’.

Real Madrid are ‘monitoring’ former Man Utd winger Antony and the Spanish side are ‘considering a loan move, although Betis are unlikely to let him go, as he has won the hearts of the fans and is now a true idol at the Benito Villamarín stadium.’

A transfer of that magnitude would signal a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for a player who was ridiculed for most of his time at Old Trafford.

Antony also revealed recently that new Man Utd signing Matheus Cunha wanted him to stay at Old Trafford so the two Brazil internationals could play together at the Premier League club.

Antony said on a recent international break: “Matheus Cunha wanted me to play there with him, but the situation was already very difficult. I have a lot of affection for him.”