£85m Man Utd flop could see transfer to ‘children’s paradise’ collapse as ‘doubts’ emerge

Ajax have “doubts” about bringing Man Utd winger Antony back to the Eredivisie in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent £85m on the Brazil international in the summer of 2022 as they backed Erik ten Hag during his first transfer window at Old Trafford.

Antony has been disappointing since arriving with the Brazilian contributing just five goals and three assists in 56 Premier League appearances since joining.

A report yesterday insisted that Man Utd ‘plan to accept’ offers for Antony in the January transfer window as they look to cut their losses on a poor investment, or even allow him to go on loan.

There have been rumours that his former club Ajax could look to re-sign him but De Telegraph’s Mike Verweij insists Antony have doubts about doing a deal with Man Utd.

Verweij said on De Telegraaf’s podcast: “Within Ajax, there is also some doubt about bringing Antony back, if that possibility arises. There is internal discussion about that.”

There have been suggestions that he will struggle if he returned to the Premier League but Verweij has dismissed that notion.

Verweij added: “I would just stop that discussion, especially after seeing Wout Weghorst, Bertrand Traore and Davy Klaassen.

“If Antony returns to the Eredivisie, he would also feel like he is in a children’s paradise.

“At Ajax, the thought is whether they should bring in a Brazilian who did not make it at Manchester United and is therefore also quite sad. I do think it would be a good decision.”

Speaking about Antony’s situation last month, Ten Hag told reporters: “He’s impatient, he wants to play.

“But in top football there are laws. You pick the team that has most chance to win the game, the one with the best dynamic, the best chemistry. Players have to fight for their positions.

“The other players are doing so well – they’re contributing. He has to get over them. He has to earn the right in training.”

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker has told Antony to “go back home” to Ajax as he fears the Brazilian will turn out like Donny van de Beek.

Parker said: “I don’t see Newcastle or Palace being interested in him unless they’re going to virtually be given him by United. They may see value in that. I just don’t want to see him turn out like [Donny] van de Beek.

“It would be best for him to go back home, and his home is Ajax. That’s where he had a lot of success and where his name was made. I’m not seeing Newcastle, and Palace financially doesn’t work.”

The former Man Utd left-back added: “I just don’t think he’s good enough. He hasn’t got the physicality, and it’s less to do with muscle and size and more to do with presence and strength comes from within, but he doesn’t play that way.”

Parker continued: “He plays like someone with a small stature, rounded shoulders, and doesn’t stand up with belief in himself.

“For someone with a left foot, he’s got one of the worst left feet I’ve seen, and left-footers are normally always talented.

“They’re either really talented or they’ve got a rocket of a left foot, and he just lacks any strength in his left foot. He struggles with power.

“Technique he struggles with. It just hasn’t worked, and I don’t see anything materialising for him now.”