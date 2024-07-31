Manchester United are reportedly feeling ‘anxious’ about Leny Yoro’s injury situation after he was spotted using crutches after a recent friendly.

Man Utd made a statement earlier this summer as they beat Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race to sign 18-year-old Yoro from Ligue Un side Lille. He has joined the Red Devils for around £58m (with add-ons included).

It’s widely considered that Yoro has the potential to be a transformative signing for Man Utd, but there are fears that he could miss the start of the 2024/25 season after limping off injured during their friendly against Arsenal on Saturday.

Images have since emerged of Yoro using crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot as Man Utd await a final verdict on the potential severity of his injury.

A report from ESPN claims ‘United fear new signing Yoro could be set for a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury’.

‘The 18-year-old has not been able to train since and on Tuesday was pictured on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot. ‘A source has told ESPN that club medical staff are still assessing the injury. United have declined to comment with manager Erik ten Hag set to address the situation at a news conference on Thursday. ‘Yoro will miss the friendly with Real Betis in San Diego on Wednesday.’

READ: Grealish Man Utd transfer ‘rebuffed’ as City man ‘shows his true colours’ against Barca



Football Transfers meanwhile claims Ligue Un giants PSG ‘did not push’ for Yoro as they had ‘injury concerns’ about the centre-back. Regarding the potential severity of his ankle issue, the report explains.

‘Manchester United are facing an anxious wait on Yoro and there are fears the defender could be out for a significant period. ‘One source has told FootballTransfers that the 18-year-old has suffered a fracture in his fifth metatarsal and could be sidelined for weeks. ‘Yoro was spotted using crutches and wearing a protective boot at the team’s training camp at UCLA, following the injury he sustained during the first half of their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in Los Angeles on Saturday. ‘And club sources at PSG have informed us that they decided to back away from the deal as they had some physical concerns over the player, in regards to potential injuries.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd star ‘says yes’ to Euro giants as ‘stance’ on Ten Hag sacrificing midfielder emerges

👉 Man Utd target deals blow to Mourinho amid U-turn claim; Ratcliffe considers signing Chelsea star

👉 Man Utd: Ratcliffe’s Ten Hag decision ‘surprises’ Neville as Keane delivers sack warning

Speaking after the Arsenal game, head coach Erik ten Hag admitted it was “very disappointing” to see Yoro come off.

“It is too short [notice] we have to wait over 24 hours and then we know hopefully more,” Ten Hag said.

“We were very careful, especially with Leny. He did only 50 per cent from the sessions so it was very disappointing that he had to come off but let’s be positive and see what is coming out.”