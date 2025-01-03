Will Man Utd sack Ruben Amorim like Liverpool sacked Roy Hodgson? Or do Man Utd need to learn to suffer?

Man Utd have made a cock-up

I’m staggered that there hasn’t been a slew of mails about the new Manchester United manager stating, halfway through the season, with the team seven points clear of the bottom three (that will probably remain the bottom three) that his team are under the threat of relegation. Perhaps it says something about the expectations of the fans that he appears to have gotten away with this with no criticism.

I am all for giving managers time, but in saying that, Roy Hodgson had enough time at Liverpool to demonstrate that he was the wrong man for the job, and I don’t think any sane person would suggest that the club made a mistake by binning him six months into his tenure.

I think that United will do well to consider that they may have made an appalling (if understandable) mis-step here, and, should results continue on the same arc going into the new year, they should think about confronting this error.

Look at the facts – the team has gone worrying backwards, results are historically bad, a manager who inherited a misfiring midtable team is dragging them into a relegation battle, players are being humiliated publicly, the manager seems to be ridiculously casual and lacking passion, and he will obviously continue running a formation that the squad is ill-equipped for.

It will take two to three transfer windows (at best) to rebalance the squad sufficiently, and does anyone outside of the pathologically blinkered Bad Wolf actually have any confidence that the team will remain healthy enough over the next 18-24 months to justify keeping Amorim in situ?

They’re in a real hole here. No-one really wants to see managers being binned within months, and we all know that new managers (usually) need time to bed in etc, but how low can United go before the (clearly out of their depth) people who are running the club face up to the fact that they may have made a mistake? If United actually end in a relegation dogfight, should they stand by Amorim?

I’m loving every minute of it, obviously.

Mat (looking over my shoulder at Arsenal, the title is between the top two and I fancy Arsenal to start gnawing away at that lead)

READ: Lopetegui and Postecoglou clear Sack Race leaders but Amorim on his way to joining them

No pain, no gain

A quick reminder of all the things fans were shouting about when Ten Hag was sacked (or indeed any of our Utd’s recent managers):

– We need a manager with a clear style of play

– We don’t want another Ole style ‘bounce’, we want to fix for the long term (process, Arteta yada yada)

– We will accept that we may need to suffer before we see the fruits of a long term plan

– We need a manager strong enough to stick to the plan

– We need a manager that is honest with the fanbase (ala Rangnick’s ‘open heart surgery’)

– We need a manager that can instill discipline to players who have too much power

– We need a manager strong enough to drop players that are unable to meet the standards required

Utd fans are getting everything they asked for. There is not much really to complain about. Admittedly Amorim may simply not be able to walk the walk, we just don’t know yet. But the talk coming out of him is exactly what we asked for. I saw complaints in the mailbox saying ‘where was Rashford when we needed a goal’. Seriously? Fans were offering to drive him to the airport as little as a week ago. There can be no complaints about it. The manager talked about the standards he required from his players before even arriving.

The truth is, to really ‘get what we want’, nobody could possibly anticipate what we might need to go through as a club because, at every previous opportunity to fix things, we’ve bottled it. Sacked the manager in hope of an immediate bounce (and often got it). Or put the pressure on to such an extent that they’ve had to fall back into old systems in order to cling on to a job. And to hear the talk that ‘he won’t last as has already lost the dressing room’.

Well, join the club Ruben, how managers is that now? If that’s the case then I am utterly embarrassed for those players – asked to work to his plan, asked to meet his standards and then giving up after the first bollocking. Let’s hope he can quickly lose everyone from that dressing room that can’t handle the honest home truths.

It would be really nice if all fans of all clubs (including our own), who have universally slated United for ‘not having a plan’ or ‘not having a style of play’ or ‘thinking they’re still a big club’ or ‘having a clueless manager’ etc to simply leave the manager to get on with doing exactly what everyone, everywhere has been telling the manager to do.

Taaaaaa

CDog (do feel sorry for Zirkzee. But there are 2 ways to respond, run away from it or face into it)

Confronting the Aura

Niall from Annapolis’ email about big clubs with multiple rivals got me thinking. A team like Man Utd have big close rivals yes, and this probably factored into Klopp’s record. But there is still a lingering ‘aura’ around Man Utd, despite how hilarious they’ve become.

As a Newcastle fan, I approached Monday’s game with genuine trepidation because it was Man Utd away. I then watched the first 30 minutes in awe at how much of a stroll it was, and I’ve watched it back a few times still in disbelief. We really should have been 4 or 5 up and then the banter could have started. But although we eased off a bit, they inexplicably put us under a bit of pressure, and it felt for 30 mins or so that our biggest Man Utd enemy, the ‘aura’ had returned.

That aura has felt like a 12th man over the years. Whether it be Fergie time, ‘big club’ intimidation or (mostly) just being an excellent Premier League team, you always felt like you were playing against some unknown extra dimension, a bit like Real Madrid in the Champions League. Growing up in the nineties and noughties I naturally hated the effect they had on our chances of a trophy but as I’ve gotten older I’ve had respect for the sheer behemoth of a club they became after 20 years of dominance.

I did however grow up thinking Liverpool were just another team who were beatable, because their dominance was before my time (despite our struggles against them too). Man City have swatted us and others aside for well over a decade, but it’s usually with such comfort that I’ve never felt that psychological effect.

For some niggly reason, most likely said effect of Fergie/Keegan Meltdown/our terrible record against them I can’t help but think if they get a few things right, that aura will grow again and give them that edge once more. I genuinely believe without the extra weight that is against most teams when they play Man Utd, then they’d be a lot closer to the very bottom of the league, and that’s why I don’t think they have any real threat of relegation, however comical that would be. I only feel like the aura completely disappears if they carry on being absolutely sh*te for so long that the generational anxiety disappears.

Does anyone else feel the same?

Harry, York

Kick out the foreigns says woman in New Zealand

Hi, I am sending this from New Zealand – I have been an avid Man U fan since George Best days and can honestly say that this is the worst bunch of overpaid egos I have ever seen. They don’t seem to have respect for the club history and pride, all they want is money.

I am of the thought that we should blood the youngsters in the junior ranks who have grown up with the understanding of the club and its culture and will take a huge amount of pride playing for Man U and well they should.

Give Amorim a clean slate, kick these lazy foreigners out to touch and rebuild this club to the heights it deserves.

Bring back the Glory Glory Man Utd days 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Marilyn😊

Trent and the contract conundrum

Happy New Year everyone!

I just thought I would add my tuppence to the chat regarding the contract of Trent. The other two are a discussion best saved for another day, but regarding TAA I feel that a rather obvious issue is being ignored by a great many people…

Let’s go back 24 months and put ourselves in the shoes of Liverpool’s financially astute owners. We have a 24yr old home grown, world class full back on the books. He is already on a significant amount of money but has a little over 2 years left on his contract so it is time to start renegotiating. They will have contacted his agent and requested talks regarding a new contract.

Now, a lot of people believe that because TAA never signed a contract up till this point, that the club have been negligent in conducting the talks. This opinion is slightly more robust because there are 2 other world class players who seem far more content to renew also running out of contract, and one of them has publicly stated that he has not been offered any new contract.

But these 2 players and Trent are very different in the eyes of the club. TAA is nailed on for a renewal. There is no situation, barring his legs being crippled, where Liverpool gain by letting him run his contract down. The other 2 there is a definite discussion on money at least, and likely on other aspects too.

Yes, Trent would be due a pay rise and that would slightly increase costs but due to his very high existing pay, any increase is going to be manageable, certainly for a player of his age and his quality. I’m sure they would have been trying, but you can’t negotiate without a player…

So why didn’t he want to enter into negotiations? Well, I think you have to start by looking at the situation 2 years ago when this process would have started. We were in the middle of the worst start to a season under Klopp. On the 1st Jan 2023 we were sitting 6th in the league and already out of the title race. We were 4 points from the top 4 and at our absolute nadir in terms of performance. We would not qualify for the Champions league this season. It is also the case that we have not won either the prem or Champions League for 3 years.

It is at this point we are trying to tie down our world class full back who has already won everything at Liverpool but is under used at international level and perhaps under appreciated by everyone of a non-red persuasion. Now, I am not saying he was expecting to walk into Real Madrid 30 months later, but it was certainly understandable that at the time, with that level of uncertainty, he was not interested in discussing contract terms.

So, another 6-12 months go by. We now have 16-18 months of contract to go but by November 2023, Klopp had decided he was leaving and informed the group. The world-class manager who had dragged the club from mediocrity to the summit was exhausted and on his final lap. Again, the club would be knocking, this time rather more loudly on Trent’s agent’s door, but with his manager and friend just about to leave and Liverpool only recently improving its disastrous form, it’s likely he wouldn’t want to commit to the last big contract of his football career with an important unknown in who will be managing unresolved. Again, Trent’s advisors make it clear they are not interested in discussing terms at this stage.

And for those who don’t know, there is absolutely nothing you can do as a club if the player in unwilling to discuss terms. I mean you can have a stab in the dark and throw a contract at the player, but Liverpool being Liverpool, and knowing any unrequested talks are unlikely to be entered into unless the contract offer was absolutely exorbitant, are going to have to just sit on their hands and wait for the player. So, the wait goes on.

Now we are into the current season and the last 12 months of Trent’s contract. At some point in 2024 Real Madrid have let it be known they’re interested. This has greatly complicated things for everyone. Perhaps the only club TAA would consider leaving a successful Liverpool for, have entered the race.

Slot has started well, so good for Liverpool and their hope of keeping the player, but TAA’s form as a more conventional RB has also been exemplary. His value to Real is going up by the game, particularly as their ageing RB goes down with an ACL injury. Whether he will stay or go is anyone’s guess, but I absolutely guarantee you this is a problem created by one party and affecting the other.

Trent and his advisors have played their hand wonderfully. He has a pick between the biggest club in the world who will pay him absolutely crazy money because they can sign him on a free (reports state a £100m signing-on fee spread over 5 years…) or he will sign with him hometown club that he’s supported his whole life, having extracted absolutely every last penny Liverpool can afford because they’re desperate not to lose a £100m player for free.

My guess is he’ll be playing in the sunshine in bright white come September 2025…

Alex Noon

Middle class chat

While the rich clubs have got richer, the fact is that the increased money in the EPL has relatively had a greater impact on the mid-tier clubs.

Yes, the usual UCL crew are the only ones able to shop consistently in the +50m category, however now everyone else is able to afford the best of the rest, as well as pay good enough salaries so as its not day and night between being a starter for e.g. Everton vs squad member at Arsenal/United in terms of salary.

Hence it’s much easier for clubs to retain talent. And it’s not the life changing move in terms of money to just take a move for a squad place.

Add to this now much stronger coaching teams and tactics from some of the most talented European coaches and City/united calamity aside the middle of the EPL has never been stronger; and will only continue to do so.

The next 4-5 years could really see a big shift in who is seriously challenging for Europe. First we saw Newcastle break in, then Villa last season and now it’s amazing seeing Fulham, Forest not just punching above their weight but showing what can be achieved with a strong team spirit and well assembled squad and Tactics.

Spurs should have been 1st in the queue to break through but it’s comforting that while the balance is shifting, some things just remain the same as it ever was.

Hats

Stop trying to sell Isak

I appreciate that players are always going to be talked about and rumoured to move and agents like to stoke the fire. But this obsession with Isak leaving Newcastle is getting ridiculous.

Carragher and Jones on Monday night practically falling over themselves to get him to talk about moving. Appreciate Jones is a massive Mackem and Carragher is a massive…but no one goes on like this about the so-called top six. It was bordering on being embarrassing.

Merson and Henry Winter have also joined the party this week with comical comments, poor Henry horrified that we would dare consider putting a £150m price tag on one of the best forwards in Europe, we don’t want to sell him! It doesn’t seem to matter that the player himself has said he is happy and doesn’t discuss anything mid season and has made no noise about leaving. Still they keep on crying that a team outside the closed shop mafia can dare to have a top player who is happy to be there.

Add this to the comments such as ‘if Pep wants him Bruno will go’ and the daily ‘Liverpool Gordon plan takes shape.’ And the odd ‘Tonali not happy’ and this sums up most of the Newcastle coverage. Oh apart from the ‘Eddie Howe not good enough’ brigade. I guess this comes with the territory and yes to keep the calibre of players like this we need to continue to progress but why at the moment would any of them want to leave? Especially for bottle jobs like Arsenal or a City side in decline and likely facing some sort of sanction.

Steve (NUFC)