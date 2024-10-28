Man Utd ‘approach’ for Erik ten Hag successor revealed as they ‘try their luck’

Man Utd are set to make an approach for Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann after Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday, according to reports.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 to West Ham on Sunday as they continued their terrible start to the season with Ten Hag’s side also struggling in Europe.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League after the West Ham match and have just 11 points from their first nine matches this term.

And Man Utd announced on their website on Monday morning that they had made the decision to sack Ten Hag following growing pressure on the Dutchman.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has reported that the decision to part company with Ten Hag was a “unanimous” one from the Man Utd board.

Solhekol said: “The decision to part ways with Erik ten Hag was a collective decision but a unanimous decision.

“Everybody in senior roles at the club agreed that this was the right time to part company with Erik ten Hag.

“That’s INEOS, Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada, Sir Dave Brailsford and the Glazer family.

“They thought they gave him time to work within the new structure that has been set up at the club. Unfortunately, they feel results and performances have not been good enough.”

It is not clear who will be the next permanent Man Utd manager, although Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to take caretaker charge, but The United Stand journalist Sam C insists that sources have told him that the Red Devils are ‘going try their luck and approach’ Germany boss Nagelsmann.

Sam C wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: I’m told by sources over in Germany that among other options, Manchester United are going try their luck and approach Julian Nagelsmann. Unknown what the response will be but he’s well liked, among the board.’

Speaking before the news of Ten Hag’s departure on Monday, Man Utd legend Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “I always think that anybody that’s half-decent, that can play, will beat this United team.

“I’m worried because the results, the lack of goals, the lack of performances, it’s stacking up week after week after week, and there will be some sort of reasons given [on Sunday] – I’m not going to say excuses – but reasons given around missing chances. But they keep missing chances. These are the players that have been recruited over the last couple of seasons mainly.

“It’s a sobering time because the feeling was after winning the FA Cup final and investing well, having a more smooth transfer window, that now it’s looking like here we are again at that moment where it’s going badly wrong.

“Just purely the position in the league, they are 14th. Manchester United… I mean, it’s Manchester United. He can’t be 14th in the league. He can be after one or two games, maybe, but not after nine, not after 10.”

