Man Utd tipped to appoint Championship boss amid Tuchel to England rumours

A former Premier League chairman claims that Man Utd are likely to go for Michael Carrick over Thomas Tuchel if they replace Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season with Ten Hag’s side winning just two of their opening seven matches.

Man Utd have scraped together just eight points in their first seven fixtures with Ten Hag’s men currently 14th in the Premier League table.

That has seen Ten Hag come under huge pressure from supporters, the media and, more recently, INEOS and the Man Utd hierarchy to turn their fortunes around.

It doesn’t seem that Man Utd are going to sack Ten Hag immediately, as the international break would’ve have provided the perfect opportunity, with some claims they want to give him a chance until nearer the new year.

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel had seemed favourite to take over with reports indicating that Man Utd had him top of their list if they decided to sack the Dutchman – but reports on Friday indicated the German was in ‘advanced talks’ over the England job.

But former Everton chairman Keith Wyness reckons Man Utd will choose to get their “ethos back” with the appointment of Middlesbrough boss Carrick or another former manager.

Wyness told Football Insider: “There are various rumours whether they will go for like a Thomas Tuchel or will it be a Michael Carrick and have more of a managerial coach type situation rather than a Tuchel type bigger name.

“I think they might go for the second route and try and get the Man United ethos back to what it was before with an ex-player like Carrick managing the squad.

“He’s proven to be a very good manager, so that’s where I think they may go.

“But no one knows at the moment which way Ratcliffe is going to jump.

“They are starting to reap the rewards of a very bad, difficult off-season when everybody thought Ten Hag was going to be sacked, so all these sorts of things are coming home to roost.

“It’s a bad issue for Man United. We are already seven games into the season and it’s not looking good.”