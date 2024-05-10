Man Utd told to appoint Championship boss as Flick ‘expresses an interest’ in replacing Ten Hag

Michael Carrick and Hansi Flick have been linked with the job at Old Trafford.

Former Germany boss Hansi Flick is interested in becoming the new Man Utd manager, while the Red Devils have been advised to appoint Michael Carrick.

Man Utd were embarrassed on Monday night as Crystal Palace beat Erik ten Hag’s side 4-0 as a Michael Olise brace helped Oliver Glasner’s side dominate the Red Devils.

That result is their 13th league defeat of the season and leaves Man Utd in eighth place in the table and on course for their lowest ever Premier League finish.

Ten Hag is now under immense pressure to turn around results before the end of the season with their FA Cup final against Man City later this month their last chance of success.

There are reports that there is already a feeling in the Man Utd dressing room that the Dutchman will be sacked at the end of the season and there are a number of potential successors being linked.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel and England’s Gareth Southgate have been the main ones in recent days, while the Daily Mirror insist that former Germany boss Hansi Flick is interested.

It is understood Flick has ‘expressed an interest’ in becoming the new Man Utd manager with the former Germany boss ‘lurking in the background’ as Ten Hag’s future remains to be resolved.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks the Red Devils’ loss to Crystal Palace on Monday was a “sackable offence” from Ten Hag and wants to see Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick take over until the end of the season.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “Against Crystal Palace on Monday night, Manchester United were terrible. It was a sackable offence. I can’t believe how bad Ten Hag is, how bad it’s got and that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is actually sticking by him.

“They should get someone new in for the final to give themselves a chance. You can’t have Ten Hag in the dugout.

“He’s leaving at the end of the season. The players have stopped running for him. They’re going into that game in a bad vein of form, in a bad frame of mind.

“I would change it and try and get a lift by getting in Michael Carrick. Just a couple of games, then he can go back to Middlesbrough.”

On the Tuchel rumours, O’Hara added: “I really liked Tuchel at Chelsea. I thought he created a team that was really hard to beat and nobody wanted to play against them but I don’t know if it works at Manchester United.

“I think they need maybe Graham Potter or Roberto De Zerbi. Someone to build and create a new mentality and philosophy.”