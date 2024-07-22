Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho in action for Man Utd

Paris Saint-Germain want Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho to ‘help replace Kylian Mbappe’ and ‘really appreciate’ Bruno Fernandes, according to reports.

Sancho – who cost Man Utd £73million in 2021 – is back in Erik ten Hag’s good books after the pair decided to squash their beef.

The 24-year-old made his first Red Devils appearance since last August in a friendly against Rangers on Saturday.

Making up with Ten Hag has changed Man Utd’s stance on Sancho and are now willing to keep him.

Their resolve is likely to be tested in the coming days with French champions PSG in talks to sign the player.

Foot Mercato has reported that the England international is close to agreeing a contract with the Parisiens and is ‘extremely excited’ to move.

Man Utd ‘would prefer not to sell’ PSG target Sancho

A report from CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing now states that Sancho and PSG are ‘close to agreeing personal terms’ and the French side will contact Man Utd to discuss a transfer ‘later this week’.

Indeed, the Premier League giants ‘now feel they would prefer not to sell Sancho this summer’, however, an offer worth €50-60m (£42-50m) will likely ‘persuade’ them to sell.

PSG boss Luis Enrique reportedly believes Sancho can ‘help replace Kylian Mbappe’, who recently joined European champions Real Madrid on a free transfer.

‘Positive talks have taken place’ between PSG and the Englishman’s representatives with the Ligue 1 club’s opening offer expected to be worth around €40m (£34m).

Man Utd captain Fernandes ‘appreciated’ by PSG

Sancho is not the only Man Utd player that PSG appreciate, with captain Bruno Fernandes a player Enrique would be delighted to sign.

The Red Devils will be reluctant to sell their star player but that does not mean it should be ruled out. A report in April claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe only deems young stars Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho untouchable.

Fernandes’ future has been a big talking point in recent months amidst interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

It has been reported that the Portuguese playmaker would be open to leaving if his ambitions are not matched by Ratcliffe and his team.

French journalist Loic Tanzi has claimed that PSG ‘really appreciates’ Fernandes. It is added that Luis Enrique has ‘validated’ the signing of Sancho.

Man Utd are in talks to sign Manuel Ugarte from the French giants and could benefit from interest in Sancho and Fernandes, while Ratcliffe is also keen on Xavi Simons, Tanzi says.

It is claimed that PSG ‘have been scrambling’ to sign a new winger following the departure of Mbappe and ‘the last track leads to Sancho’.

They have also been linked with Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while Victor Osimhen is a striker target.

Tanzi says Kvaratskhelia is proving very difficult to sign and PSG are now looking elsewhere, leading them to Sancho.

Meanwhile, ‘negotiations for Osimhen have cooled’ with Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos not open to leaving the French capital.

Napoli have been boosted by ‘private’ discussions with Osimhen, who has ‘spoke about staying in Naples’.

