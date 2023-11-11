Man Utd ‘approach’ €40m ex-Liverpool target to replace ‘regretful’ Ten Hag signing who is ‘set for exit’

According to reports, Manchester United have joined the race to sign former Liverpool target Andre Trindade from Fluminense.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

He was on Liverpool‘s radar during the summer transfer window as they attempted to overhaul their midfield following his emergence at Fluminense.

Andre has helped the South American outfit win this year’s Copa Libertadores and he is highly rated in Brazil. The defensive midfielder would have been an ideal replacement for Fabinho but they did not end up signing a natural successor for the 30-year-old.

Fluminense were unwilling to let him go before the end of the Copa Libertadores but an exit in January is on the cards amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

In a recent interview, Andre admitted he is interested in the Premier League.

“I follow the Premier League a lot. It’s a very competitive league that demands a lot from players,” Andre said.

“But today my dream is to live day by day here in Fluminense. I don’t know what will happen in the future. I have a long contract at Fluminense [which runs until the end of 2026] and I really like being here.”

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Liverpool have now ‘moved on to other targets’ but Arsenal and Fulham are still understood to be monitoring Andre.

According to Football Transfers, Man Utd are also interested in Andre as they ‘have made an approach for the Fluminense midfielder amid talks that Casemiro is set for an exit next year’. The report explains.

‘Premier League clubs have spoken to the Copa Libertadores champions over a move for the 22-year-old, though no proposal has been forthcoming just yet. ‘The Brazilian is set to leave his home country in January and move to Europe. As revealed, Fulham are just one among a number of clubs who had made their interest known, despite recent reports suggesting that they were the favourites for the youngster’s signature. ‘Man Utd’s immediate future in terms of who will be driving recruitment looks uncertain amid the looming 25 per cent takeover of Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos, but we understand that Red Devils executives have made their interest known to Fluminense over a possible move. ‘Casemiro has been underperforming this season and there are suggestions that the veteran may be open to a switch to the Saudi Pro League to see out his career, paving the way for Andre to come in. The club are now looking for around €30million-€40m to sell.’

Casemiro enjoyed a strong debut season at Man Utd but it was claimed last month that he ‘regrets’ leaving Real Madrid for the Premier League giants.

