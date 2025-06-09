Man Utd make ‘approach’ to hijack Arsenal transfer as ‘improved bid’ for Mbeumo planned

Premier League giants Manchester United have made an ‘approach’ to sign Arsenal-linked Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to reports.

Gyokeres is expected to leave the Portuguese champions after scoring a ridiculous 54 goals in 52 appearances in 2024/25.

He is no flat-track bully either, netting six times in eight Champions League matches, including a hat-trick against Manchester City.

Following Ruben Amorim’s move from Sporting to become Man United head coach in November, several stories linked the Swedish international with a reunion at Old Trafford.

A January transfer never materialised, and Gyokeres went on to win a league and cup double, while the Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League with 18 defeats and no trophies, losing in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite missing out on Champions League football — and around £100million in revenue — Amorim’s side are planning an ambitious summer transfer window.

Player sales will be crucial, but they remain favourites to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo and are in contention for several strikers, including Gyokeres.

They have already agreed a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves for a reported £62.5m as Amorim looks to bolster his attack.

Cunha and Mbeumo are not out-and-out centre-forwards, which United desperately need after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee combined for just seven goals in 64 Premier League appearances and 17 in 101 across all competitions.

Gyokeres may be overlooked by some because he plays in Portugal, but both Arsenal and United are keen, with the latter making an ‘initial approach’ to sign him, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils’ approach came ‘through intermediaries’ as the club ‘explore the conditions of a potential deal’.

Unsurprisingly, Amorim is described as a ‘big admirer’ of the player he managed at Sporting, with United said to be ‘in the market regardless of Hojlund’s future’.

The Danish international has been linked with a move to Inter but has expressed his desire to stay at Old Trafford, as United ‘look at a number of players in his position’.

Sky Sports also report that United will ‘return with an improved bid’ for Brentford’s Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals this season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s side had a £55m offer rejected by the Bees last Wednesday.

Sky reporter Dharmesh Sheth said:

Manchester United are expected to go back in with an improved offer for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo after having their first bid rejected and remain optimistic a deal can be struck. There are reports suggesting Thomas Frank will try and tempt Mbeumo to go to Tottenham, if he takes over as their new head coach. However, it’s understood the player wants to join United.

Meanwhile, United have confirmed the departures of several players following the expiry of their contracts.

Most notably, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans will leave, while 39-year-old goalkeeper Tom Heaton is in talks over a new deal.

Also leaving the club are Hubert Graczyk, Jack Kingdon, Sam Murray, Tom Myles, James Nolan and Tom Wooster.

