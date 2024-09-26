Man Utd approach for ‘key’ Inter Milan star rubbished as Man City plan to act on long-term interest

Nicolo Barella's links with Manchester United have been rubbished, potentially paving the way for a move to Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has revealed he doesn’t know where information on Manchester United aiming for the £63million transfer of Nicolo Barella is “coming from”, amid links to Manchester City.

United made the signing of Manuel Ugarte in the summer to cover a midfield position. However, with the contract of Christian Eriksen expiring, and Casemiro underwhelming and being linked away, the Red Devils will want to land some new midfield stars.

Recent reports suggested that Barella was a target, with United plotting a €75million (approx £63m) approach for him.

However, trusted transfer insider Romano has rubbished those claims, suggesting he has heard absolutely nothing of the sort.

“Despite the rumours linking Nicolo Barella with a €75m move to Manchester United, I have zero information on this,” he told The Daily Briefing.

“He only extended his contract at Inter just a few months ago, and he’s a key player for them. I don’t even know where this is information is coming from!”

That could give rivals Manchester City a more open route to the transfer than they might have had.

Indeed, TEAMtalk reports that the Citizens have identified Barella among four potential midfield signings, in the wake of an injury to Rodri, which could be a long one.

They have a long-term interest in him, and it’s believed they are most likely to move in the summer rather than January, meaning the Inter man is unlikely to be a Rodri replacement.

It is also stated in that report that the Serie A side would be looking for £70million in order to see the back of Barella – more than what United were apparently willing to pay.

But Barella’s recent contract extension means Inter hold the power in any negotiation, and with Romano stating he’s seen as a key player, it could still be hard to prise him away from the Italian club.

