Man Utd ‘approach’ next permanent manager with contact in ‘last 24 hours’ in Carrick blow

Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs to get the next managerial appointment right.

Man Utd have made an approach to make Julian Nagelsmann their new permanent head coach ahead of next season, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in brilliant form since Michael Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim and became the interim head coach until the end of the season.

Man Utd have won seven, drawn two and lost two in his first 11 matches at the helm with the latest of those defeats coming against arch-rivals Leeds on Monday.

Before the Leeds match it seemed certain that Carrick would be getting the permanent job at the end of the season but the 2-1 loss seems to have stopped Man Utd in their tracks.

Instead, the Red Devils are looking at potential options elsewhere with a report on Tuesday suggesting that Man Utd were set to approach Germany boss Nagelsmann for the job.

And now IndyKaila insists that Man Utd have now made their move for the for the ex-Bayern Munich head coach with contact in the last 24 hours.

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The account wrote on X: ‘Exclusive. Manchester United officials have approached Julian Nagelsmann’s representatives. The contact was made in the last 24 hours.’

The report can perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt but Carrick’s position definitely seems more uncertain than it did this time last week.

One person who definitely wants Carrick to continue as Man Utd manager next season is his former team-mate Nemanja Vidic, who has been impressed by his short stint as head coach at Old Trafford.

Former Man Utd and Serbia international centre-back Vidic said “I played with Michael nine years and I know him really well. He’s a great character, a strong character but obviously in a different way. He’s very knowledgeable, very calm and you can always rely on him.

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“He’s not the guy who is going to have many days up and down, he’s always going to be in the same line and you can see [that in] the way he is in the games and how he’s presenting the club in the media.

“This is the manager you want to have in the club, because he’s the face of the club. I think he represents the club in the best manner, plus he got the results – seven wins in 10 games, two draws and just one game lost [before Leeds]. That’s a fantastic record, plus I believe the players are enjoying it and taking the best out of it.”