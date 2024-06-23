Manchester United have ‘approached’ former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy over a move to Old Trafford, but face competition from Burnley.

Vincent Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich has seen Van Nistelrooy emerge as one of the top candidates to take over at Turf Moor, but United are also said to be keen on reuniting with the Dutchman.

Van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals for the Red Devils in 219 appearances in a five year spell under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and League Cup and has since enjoyed success as a manager.

He led PSV Eindhoven back into the Champions League in his one season in charge, with his team also lifting the Dutch Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield.

Van Nistelrooy walked out on PSV over a disagreement with the club board over how they should progress, but many of the players he left behind have just helped them win the Eredivisie title.

Man Utd ‘approach’

The 47-year-old is supposedly eager to work in England and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that he’s ‘been approached to be part of Erik ten Hag’s new staff at Manchester United’ as ‘changes could take place in #MUFC staff’.

The transfer expert did though add that ‘he’s also strong candidate to be new Burnley manager to replace Kompany’, with a decision to be made next week.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Man Utd ‘enquire’ about West Ham star ‘Ten Hag has high opinion of’ as Ratcliffe ‘considers’ bid

👉 Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘closes in on’ first summer signing with ‘perfect’ striker to snub Arsenal

👉 Man Utd ‘unlikely to go back in’ for Everton star as they ‘prepare to advance’ for £119m Euro 2024 duo

The Burnley plan

Reports claim Van Nistelrooy met with Burnley owner Alan Pace to outline his plan for the club last week having developed a reputation for bringing through homegrown talent at PSV.

‘Van Nistelrooy outlined his philosophy to Pace – and also described how he has already compiled a huge database of young players who he feels will be good enough for Burnleyat bargain-basement prices.’

Having left PSV, Van Nistelrooy said he was proud of what he had achieved at the Eredivisie club.

He said: “It makes me proud when I see how these former youth players of mine are now making careers. “Through my way of training and playing, talents are developing.

“I am quite happy with the style I have chosen as a coach. When I see Cody Gakpo at Liverpool and the Netherlands, or [Johan] Bakayoko with Belgium – I had them in the academy, in the Under-21 team and in the first team at PSV Eindhoven.”