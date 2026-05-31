Man Utd have been alerted to the possibility of signing Rafael Leao in the summer transfer window after admitting he’s ready to leave AC Milan.

The Red Devils have had an extremely positive second half to the season as Michael Carrick guided his side to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

That secured qualification for next season’s Champions League and, in turn, boosted Man Utd‘s summer transfer budget as they look to push on for a title challenge next term.

Man Utd are looking to bring in at least two new midfielders, a left winger and a left-back as a minimum this summer, while there have also been rumours they could sign a centre-back and a striker too.

Leao has mainly played centrally as a forward for Milan this season, but made his name off the left, has now revealed that he wants to leave the Serie A giants this summer.

The Milan forward told Sport TV Portugal: “I’m proud as I made history at AC Milan but I want new chapter. I feel ready to play in another league. I did my best for Milan, but it’s time to try another challenge.”

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There are widespread reports that his announcement has alerted Man Utd to the situation with Leao previously revealing that he “likes” the Red Devils because of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Old Trafford.

Leao said in the past: “Yeah of course I like (Manchester) United because my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, so back then, I used to watch them. I like Arsenal also.”

Man Utd ‘offered’ Leao ahead of summer transfer

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on May 1 that ‘been offered to a number of top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United’.

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Milan, for their part, want to tie him down to a new contract but Bailey insisted that sources have revealed that the Italian club are likely to be open to a deal worth €50m in the summer.

The report at the time added: ‘TEAMtalk can confirm that Man Utd are among the clubs approached. The Old Trafford outfit have carried out extensive work on Leao in the past and remain aware of his profile, though their interest has not yet progressed beyond initial checks at this stage.

‘Further approaches have also been made to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. All three clubs have tracked Leao previously and continue to hold an appreciation for his qualities.’

Leao has contributed nine goals and three assists in 29 Serie A appearances this term as Milan finished fifth in the Serie A, outside the Champions League places.

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