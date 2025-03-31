A new report claims Manchester United’s decision to reward Luke Shaw with a new contract ‘didn’t align with the data’ at the time.

When fit, Shaw is capable of being one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and arguably remains England’s best left-back without the injury factor.

However, the 29-year-old has been marred by injuries at Man Utd and he’s barely featured for the Premier League giants over the past two seasons.

Since the start of the 2023/24 campaign, Shaw has made only 14 Premier League appearances, including only two outings this season.

Shaw recovered from knee and calf issues before the New Year and came off the bench against Ipswich Town and Everton, but he has been out of action with a muscle injury for around four months.

Man Utd have also been without Tyrell Malacia, so head coach Ruben Amorim has had limited options at left wing-back and had to enter the market to sign Patrick Dorgu in January for around £25m.

Shaw has experienced his injury woes after he shone for Man Utd during the 2022/23 campaign. His form this season earned him a new four-year contract, but they will regret their decision to extend the 29-year-old’s deal.

A new report from The Telegraph claims Man Utd have been impacted by ‘market misjudgements’, with an ‘error’ made with Shaw.

The report delved into Dominic Jordan’s role at Man Utd before his exit in July 2024. He served as their director of data science before being let go as part of the first round of staff redundancies sanctioned by INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The report revealed: