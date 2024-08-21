Man Utd are cooking up a Carrington superstar destined to blossom into best-in-class

Manchester United have taken a plunge into the unknown with INEOS in their first season in charge of the club’s day-to-day operations, but the one constant at the Theatre of Dreams is the power of youth football.

In the good times and the bad, youth has always been a cornerstone of one of football’s biggest institutions and that won’t be changing under their new ownership.

Certainly not when the Carrington talent factory is churning out talents at an alarming rate.

For the full article, please click here.