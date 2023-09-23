Man Utd are ‘done’ in title race with nine-point gap deemed too big – ‘They’re finished’

Paul Merson thinks Manchester United are already out of the Premier League title race and has urged Liverpool and Arsenal to “stick with” Manchester City “for as long as you can”.

The Red Devils have started the season slowly and are already nine points behind Premier League leaders City.

Erik ten Hag is under significant pressure for the first time in his Old Trafford tenure and his mounting injury troubles are not helping.

Speaking this week, former Arsenal star Merson said he thinks United’s title push is already “finished”.

Also discussing Liverpool’s title credentials, Merson said the Reds have to learn from their first-half showing at Wolves last week because if they play like at away to Arsenal or City, the game will be done and dusted after 45 minutes.

“Liverpool and Arsenal are the only contenders for Manchester City this season,” he said. “Liverpool was poor against Wolves first half, really poor, but they came out in the second half and blew Wolves away.

“The problem is you can’t be doing that against the better teams. You don’t want to be going to the Emirates or the Etihad and playing like that, the game would be all over in the first half.

“You’ve just got to stick with Man City for as long as you can. Every game that goes by, you have to make sure you’re three points away from them, tops.

“For example, Manchester United are already nine points behind. They’re finished. Done. They can’t win the league because it’s Man City.

“If it’s any other team you can go, ‘Oh if you put a run together, you never know.’ But City are not losing four or five games.”

