According to reports, Napoli outcast Victor Osimhen is ‘favouring’ a summer move to Chelsea amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years, but he was priced out of a transfer before the 2024 summer window.

The Nigeria forward’s situation changed last summer as he butted heads with the hierarchy at Napoli, who looked to offload their pricey asset following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Osimhen attracted interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain towards the end of last summer’s window, but the two sides failed to agree on a late loan deal. Instead, he joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan as a stop-gap option.

The prolific forward has been superb for Galatasary this season, grabbing 28 goals and five assists in his 32 appearances.

Galatasaray presumably would love to keep Osimhen, but he is likely to secure a permanent move elsewhere with Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd in the market for a striker and mooted as possible destinations.

Now, a report from Football Transfers claims Chelsea has decided that he ‘wants’ to sign for Chelsea and is ‘set’ on joining the Premier League giants after a proposed move fell through last year.

The report notes Chelsea are also interested in Ipswich Town standout Liam Delap, but they are ready to ‘rekindle their interest in Osimhen, who is ‘favouring’ a switch to Stamford Bridge.

The report explains: