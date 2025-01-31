Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea target Mathys Tel ‘indicates’ transfer ‘wish’ to Spurs in final decision

Mathys Tel has lots of transfer options in January.

Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel has reportedly made his final transfer decision amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

19-year-old Tel progressed through the ranks at Ligue Un outfit Rennes and joined Bayern Munich for around £24m during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The France U21 international – who has 16 goals in 83 appearances – has impressed in flashes for Bayern Munich, but he’s barely featured for the Bundesliga giants this season as he’s behind Harry Kane in the pecking order.

With game time hard to come by at Bayern, a report earlier this week revealed he had ‘decided’ to leave Vincent Kompany’s side this month.

Several Premier League clubs are in the market for a new striker and have shown interest in Tel, who has attracted a £50m bid from Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich agreed to sell Tel at this price, but Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday evening that he’s rejected a move to Spurs.

Romano said: “Mathys Tel’s current decision is to reject Tottenham proposal.

“Despite willingness to sign him for €60m package and face to face talks, Tel has informed Spurs about his decision.

“Barring any surprises, Tel won’t join Spurs… more PL clubs are on it now.”

He added: “Mathys Tel and his agent are in Munich together to assess all options after rejecting Spurs proposal.

“Tottenham will explore other targets while Tel will consider other bids for loan/permanent move. Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa all in contact.”

As mentioned, this left four Premier League clubs chasing Tel, but The Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting that they will miss out on the forward.

Ornstein claims Tel has ‘indicated to Spurs’ that he ‘intends to stay at Bayern Munich’.