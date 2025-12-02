Fernandez makes stunning Man Utd claim as he names four sides who can deny Arsenal the title

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez insists Man Utd and three other sides can deny Premier League leaders Arsenal the title.

The Gunners are currently five points ahead of second-placed Man City in the Premier League title race with Chelsea and Aston Villa a further point adrift.

Ten-man Chelsea deservedly got a point against Arsenal on Sunday as Fernandez’s side continue to surprise pundits this season.

And Fernandez insists that Chelsea are definitely title challengers this season but has made the stunning claim that Man Utd are also potential winners.

Man Utd have won one of their last four Premier League matches and occupy seventh place in the table with very few people expecting much from Ruben Amorim’s side this season.

Fernandez told GiveMeSport: “Of course we are [title contenders].

“This season, there are many contenders: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United. All the teams are battling towards the top. There are some very strong Premier League sides.

“Arsenal have also been doing really well for many years. And Liverpool are a great side. I’m not going to choose one because they’re all good.”

The Chelsea midfielder reckons the Blues “deserve” to reach the Champions League final this season, despite still being in the league phase, with Enzo Maresca’s side taking ten points from five matches.

Fernandez added: “We know the Champions League is very tough.

“We’ll try to reach the final, which is what we deserve as a club. We’ve been doing well, so we’re capable of being right up there.”

Clearlake’s huge spending in the early days of owning Chelsea seemed to be backfiring on the pitch as the Blues struggled to get going.

When asked about Chelsea’s progress since joining, Fernandez continued: “When I arrived, there were so many players coming and going.

“It was a hard period with so many players in the dressing room. We almost didn’t all fit! I think there were 30 of us or even over 30 players. It was crazy…

“And there were many manager changes before, in the end, Chelsea went for Enzo Maresca. That’s when the club started to build more solid foundations as a group.

“We developed our footballing identity, which has been great for the squad. Now you can see how settled we are and what a talented squad we have.

“We are a really good side and we all get on well on and off the pitch. For the last 18 months to two years, we’ve had such positive feelings here.”

