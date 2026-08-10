Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly enquired about Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys after ‘extensively’ scouting the player.

Despite having Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw as left-back options, along with versatile full-backs Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot, Man Utd have made this position a priority in the transfer market.

The Red Devils have long been pursuing Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, but the Magpies are very resistant to letting the England defender go.

The Toon are said to value the 21-year-old at upwards of £60m, which could end Man Utd’s interest in the former Chelsea youngster.

Meanwhile, Premier League champions Arsenal are also understood to be looking for left-back options, even though they have Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

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But Mikel Arteta is not averse to stacking his defence, something that helped them end the club’s 22-year wait for the English top-flight crown.

With Lewis-Skelly being given the chance to play in a more central midfield role, it could be argued the Gunners needed a backup to Calafiori.

Now, reports suggest they are covering their tracks by looking at a rising star of Belgian football.

Man Utd and Arsenal vie for Joaquin Seys

According to The Sun, Man Utd, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are the Premier League sides tracking him, while Portuguese giants Benfica and FC Porto are also interested.

The 21-year-old has been a regular for Club Brugge over the past few seasons, making 97 appearances and winning the Belgian Pro League, the Belgian Cup, and Belgian Super Cup along the way.

He also represented Belgium at this summer’s World Cup, with the youngster impressing during their run to the quarter-finals.

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The report claims that Man Utd, Arsenal, and Villa – who just sold left-back Lucas Digne to Paris Saint-Germain – have all submitted enquiries about Seys’ availability after ‘extensive scouting’ of the player.

Brugge are ‘not in a hurry’ to sell their rising star, especially as his contract still has three years to go.

Moreover, they have slapped a £30m (€35m) price tag on his head to fend off any suitors. That, however, is unlikely to deter Michael Carrick’s Man Utd – who want to find a long-term left-back solution.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are impressed with his defensive solidity and creativity on the flank.

It remains to be seen if an actual offer will come from a Premier League side, as the 5ft 10in player may be seen as a signing for the future rather than the here and now.

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