Gary Neville makes shock Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction – ‘This is the big one’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville thinks the Red Devils will end hopes that Arsenal can win the Premier League title at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Gunners travel to Manchester at the weekend needing a win to realistically keep up their hopes of winning the Premier League title with Man City in the driving seat.

Man City are one point adrift of leaders Arsenal in the title race but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and the Citizens know they will win the league if they win all their matches.

Man Utd have been in terrible form recently, winning one of their last seven Premier League matches, with Erik ten Hag’s side dropping to eighth in the Premier League.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have won all of their last four Premier League fixtures but Neville reckons Man Utd will get a 2-2 draw out of the match on Sunday.

“This is the big one,” Neville said on their Stick to Football podcast. “Arsenal have a poor record here.

“There’s three things that stand out to me. Firstly, this is massive for Arsenal. Secondly, United’s record against the big teams isn’t that bad at home. A lot of the top teams haven’t beat United at home. And thirdly, Arsenal have got a really poor record at Old Trafford.

“People are almost dismissing Man United in this game because they’ve been that bad, which we all get, but it can be a graveyard, Old Trafford.

“Look, Arsenal should win but I’m not sure they will. Arsenal should win but there’s a madness about Old Trafford and this game, usually in a title race it doesn’t work out how you think.

“I’m going 2-2, this is just my feeling. Arsenal should win but it’s a feeling I have.”

Man City face Fulham at the weekend before a midweek trip to Tottenham but Teddy Sheringham is hoping Arsenal don’t win the title with a Spurs helping hand.

Sheringham told Genting Casino: “That would be the icing on the cake for Arsenal wouldn’t it? Can you imagine, Tottenham beating Manchester City and handing them the league title. That would just be the cherry on top of the icing on top of the cake (laughs). It’s unthinkable for that to happen. It really is.

“My life wouldn’t be worth living with all the Gooners about. They would find that hysterical, wouldn’t they? We’ve had an absolute beasting in the last four games, and then to go out and beat the champions to hand the Premier League title to Arsenal. Unthinkable.”