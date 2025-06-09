Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres celebrating after winning the final of the of the Portuguese Cup

Al Hilal will ‘make a big move’ for Arsenal and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres after being rejected by Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

Osimhen has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia in order to stay in Europe.

He spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after failing to secure a move to a Champions League contender, scoring an impressive 37 goals in 41 appearances.

With Osimhen intent on remaining in Europe, Al Hilal will look elsewhere ahead of the Club World Cup.

They have reportedly turned their attention to Sporting CP striker Gyokeres, who is one of Arsenal and Manchester United’s top striker targets.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Saudi club ‘will make a big move’, having made Gyokeres their ‘priority target’.

The report adds that Arsenal, United, Chelsea, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are all ‘potential suitors’, while Sporting are ‘remaining firm’ in their stance: his €100m (£84m) release clause ‘will not be negotiated downwards’.

Signing a high-profile forward is one of Al Hilal’s top summer objectives. They are also interested in Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, as well as Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho and Tottenham Hotspur captain Heung-min Son.

Gyokeres ‘is very popular internally’ at Al Hilal and is ‘at the heart of their very ambitious list’ — which also featured Osimhen before he turned them down.

As well as a new striker, the Saudi Pro League side are hoping to add a creative player.

One of the players they are looking at is Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, and Al Hilal ‘have intensified efforts to convince’ him to join.

Silva is out of contract next year, so City could be open to selling him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

With Simone Inzaghi now in charge, Al Hilal ‘want to capitalise’ in the transfer window to build a super team for next season’s Asian Champions League.

