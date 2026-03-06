Arsenal step aside for Man Utd to launch raid for ‘predestined talent’

Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito, who has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United

Arsenal are ‘not interested’ in signing Pio Esposito from Inter Milan, according to a journalist, which has opened the door for Manchester United to try to bring the striker to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd have been linked with Esposito, who has emerged as one of the finest young talents in Italian football and has a bright future ahead of him.

Hailed as “something of a predestined talent for several years” by Inter president Giuseppe Marotta in FCInter1908 in November 2025, Esposito has reportedly been the subject of offers from Premier League giants Arsenal and Man Utd.

A report in February 2026 claimed that Inter have ‘turned down’ Arsenal and Man Utd’s ‘approaches’ for Esposito, with La Gazzetta dello Sport doubling down on the claim this month that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on the 20-year-old Italy international striker.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has dismissed suggestions that Arsenal have made a bid for Esposito, with another journalist, Matteo Morreto, even claiming that the Gunners are ‘not interested’ in the youngster.

Morreto wrote on X at 5:41pm on March 5, 2026: “Arsenal are not interested in Pio Esposito.”

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think Arsenal will do something up front.

“What I can add today is I expected Arsenal to do something up front in terms of adding maybe one more player in the summer window.

“So, Arsenal are looking at right-backs and midfielders, but Arsenal are also looking at players up front.

Regarding rumours linking Arsenal with Esposito, Romano said: “Inter president Beppe Marotta was very clear, the player is not for sale.

“He also said Arsenal didn’t ask us about the player, which is the reality.

“Arsenal do normal scouting always.

“Esposito is one of the most talented strikers around, and so it’s obvious to know the player, and also Arsenal director Andrea Berta is Italian and follows Serie A very well, so it’s pretty obvious to follow a player like Esposito, but that’s it.

“Arsenal never made a proposal, they never approached anyone, they are just following several players.

“And I think eventually in terms of skills, when Arsenal decide to add a player up front, I think it’ll be different kind of skills.

“In terms of traditional number nine they invested big money in Viktor Gyokeres already last summer, and they keep supporting the player.

“So, I think Arsenal are looking for something different up front.”

With Arsenal stepping aside, the path is now clear for Man Utd to launch a move for Esposito, who has scored seven goals and given six assists in 37 appearances for Inter so far this season.

However, with Esposito under contract at Inter until the end of the summer of 2030 and the Serie A outfit not willing to sell him anytime soon, Man Utd would have to make a huge offer to get a deal done for the young Italian striker.

