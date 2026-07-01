Ayyoub Bouaddi has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd.

Man City have found a way to get ahead of rivals Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to reports.

It was recently claimed that Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City are ‘leading the pack of English clubs’ in the race to sign Bouaddi, who has been impressing at the World Cup for Morocco.

Real Madrid have apparently been ‘monitoring him for some time’, while the report from Spanish newspaper AS claimed that Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and some Italian clubs were also keeping a close eye on a potential deal for Bouaddi.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Man City have now ‘held initial talks’ over a deal to sign Bouaddi with PSG ‘not advancing yet’.

Romano said on X: ‘Manchester City held initial talks for Ayyoub Bouaddi as potential target for the future.

‘There are 4 clubs involved, PSG not advancing yet having different top priorities.

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‘#MCFC keen on Bouaddi with possible plan to let him stay at Lille until start of season 2027/28.’

And now reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has credited Man Utd with interest but insists that Man City are leading the Red Devils, Chelsea and Arsenal for Bouaddi because of their willingness to discuss a deal for next summer.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “Bouaddi of Morocco is a player that they’re (City) looking at very closely. Manchester United like him. Chelsea and Arsenal have the player on their radar and Bayern Munich too.

“And this is a fascinating transfer story because Lille are prepared to sell but they heavily favour a deal for 2027. Man City have shown they are willing to at least discuss this that put forwards a loan back or a pre-agreement, so the player can do one more season with Lille.”

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He added: “It’s 80 million at the moment but could come down for those that say to Lille loan back or pre-agreement. It’s 100 million for other clubs that want an immediate transfer. So that’s going to be one to watch.”

Host of Premier League clubs tracking Alex Scott

Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal all have other targets for midfield too and Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is on the radar of all three clubs.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Manchester United set to explore Alex Scott after missing out on Mateus Fernandes. Spurs to pay £85m for Fernandes, a figure #MUFC were not prepared to meet. Fernandes never communicated to either club a sole preference, leaving it to both to negotiate with West Ham.

‘Bournemouth want Scott to sign a new deal and are prepared to offer him a release clause within in. They value Scott around £80m. Arsenal, Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea other clubs to watch. Arsenal already directly informed on Bournemouth’s stance.

‘#MUFC also have Aurelien Tchouaméni and Carlos Baleba on their list, and Spurs and Manchester City target Sandro Tonali is appreciated. Cost of deal would need to drop for #MUFC to proceed. Sander Berge another name discussed.”

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