Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed the truth about rumours that Man Utd and Arsenal are looking to sign Harry Kane in the summer.

The Red Devils and the Gunners are both keen to sign a new goalscoring centre-forward in the summer after both sides look likely to fail to reach their targets this term.

Man Utd have struggled to get their strikers scoring this season with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee coming in for a lot of criticism.

Hojlund and Zirkzee have scored just three goals each in the Premier League this season with only six Premier League clubs scoring fewer goals than Man Utd.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have scored enough goals but fans, pundits and former players insist they could do with a top-class centre-forward to unlock tight games for them and make the difference at crucial points in the season.

Both sides were recently linked to former Tottenham striker Harry Kane with reports claiming that Arsenal and Man Utd were preparing to activate his release clause.

But Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has now dismissed those reports and confirmed interested clubs must now wait until next winter to trigger a release clause.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: ‘❌Not True: Arsenal and Manchester United are preparing to activate Harry Kane’s release clause this summer. Kane’s €100m release clause, previously ready to be activated in the prior winter is no longer an option for clubs ahead of the summer. If an interested suitor wants to sign him, they have to wait to trigger his next release clause (€80m), which activates in the next winter window.’

On Man Utd and Arsenal’s general search for a striker, Falk added: ‘Arsenal is heavily linked with Benjamin Sesko. Also, from our view, at Leipzig, they know it’s very realistic that he’s going to leave the club in the summer. They would talk with €70m on the table. Frankfurt are demanding €80m for Hugo Ekitike, so if someone is willing to pay this price they can sign him.

‘I think these two players will be in the Premier League this summer but the question is which club! Newcastle will search for a new striker, whilst Manchester United are currently searching. We don’t yet know if Alexander Isak to Liverpool will work, so there are three clubs in the mix with two prominent Bundesliga strikers on the table ahead of the summer window.’

A report in Bild on Thursday insisted that Man Utd ‘want to shell out’ €48m to sign Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg and Falk has confirmed that it’s ‘true’.

Falk continued: ‘True✅: Manchester United are interested in Felix Nmecha (24). The Red Devils want to pay £40m for the footballer. He joined from VfL Wolfsburg for €30m in 2023. If BVB miss out on Champions League football, he could be one of several players they’re forced to sell.’