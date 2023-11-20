Agent of Man Utd and Arsenal target says striker will move ‘this winter’ in search of ‘European experience’

The agent of Marcos Leonardo insists the young Santos striker will move to Europe “this winter” amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Leonardo has contributed 13 goals and two assists in 27 Brazilian Serie A appearances this term with Santos currently four points clear of the relegation zone with four matches to play.

Last term was his proper breakthrough campaign with the 20-year-old scoring 21 goals in 57 appearances in all competitions with clubs from all over Europe taking interest in the Brazilian youngster.

A report in the summer transfer window claimed that Man Utd had a €25m bid for Leonardo prepared and ready to go with Italian side Roma also interested.

However, the concrete bid never came and Leonardo told Santos he would stay and help them in the league until the end of the Brazilian Serie A season, which ends this winter.

And his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, now insists that his client will leave Santos in the January transfer window in an attempt to experience a top European league.

Pimenta told Italian media: “Already in the previous transfer market he had the possibility of being sold, but Santos’ sporting situation was very particular.

“He agreed to stay because he wanted to help out until the end of the championship. He didn’t want to leave because it wasn’t the right thing to do.

“But the time has come to move. He wants to have a European experience and his time will come this winter.”

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha has urged the Red Devils to make a bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the winter transfer window as they need a new forward.

Saha told Betfred in October: “Ivan can adapt to any team. He’s mentally very strong, so I’m confident that he will make the right decision for himself. He can play in any team because of how strong and technically gifted he is. Ivan’s also very mobile and has the right formula you need to play as a striker for any club.

“Manchester United certainly need more options up front as all the top clubs have various options to choose from. Tottenham also definitely need another striker because the combination between Son Heung-min and Richarlison isn’t working too well at present, so that’s another possible move for Ivan.

“All we know is that a lot of teams will be interested in signing him in January and I’m sure he would be a key player at a big club rather than just being another member of the squad.”