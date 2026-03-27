Two reasons Arsenal star could join Man Utd as two done deals pave way for £52m transfer

Man Utd could seal a deal to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal in the summer transfer window as the Gunners ‘won’t stand in his way’, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to sign at least one new midfielder in the summer, as well as a left winger and left-back, as Man Utd look to build on Michael Carrick’s strong form.

It is not yet clear if Man Utd interim boss Carrick will still be at the helm next season but he has put them in a brilliant position to qualify for the Champions League and boost their revenue.

One left-back Man Utd are considering is Lewis-Skelly with our friends at TEAMtalk revealing last week that the Red Devils’ ‘decision-makers are increasingly focused on strengthening depth at left-back’ and that the Arsenal star is on their shortlist.

And now Football Transfers have brought an update via their transfer expert Steve Kay, who has revealed why Man Utd have a genuine chance of signing Lewis-Skelly in the summer.

Kay told Football Transfers: “Ordinarily, there would be no chance of a deal, but if Myles is instigating this, then Arsenal won’t stand in his way.

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“It must be tough for him, going from what he personally achieved last season to third-choice left-back this season.

“And remember Arsenal have already allowed Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven join Man Utd. A loan could be on the cards based on that.”

Arsenal wanted to keep both Obi-Martin and Heaven but in the end the Gunners didn’t want to block their progression, a stance which could help Man Utd.

Key added: “Arsenal did offer Obi-Martin what they thought was a very good, fair package to secure his future, but my understanding was that his family wanted more money. Arsenal refused to go higher, hence he ended up at United. He’s not been heard of this season.

“Heaven just wanted game time. Money wasn’t a factor. He just wanted to play. He left Arsenal on much better terms. He’s a different type of character altogether and it’s no surprise he’s put in some very good performances in the Man Utd first team.”

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Lewis-Skelly remains behind Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order at Arsenal and was an unused substitute as the Gunners lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

And Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks Lewis-Skelly could have made a real difference for the Gunners in that match.

Wright said on The Overlap: “I’ve mentioned Myles Lewis-Skelly when he played against Real Madrid last time, had an unbelievable game.

“Then he’s kind of been dropped back out of it, and I’m thinking in that game, on Sunday, a left-back who can invert what we need is somebody comfortable on the ball.

“That’s the game he should be playing in, because then he’s somebody who can get on the ball, and at least we can link.”

Wright continued: “There’s no way, Myles Lewis-Skelly, the way he started his career, he hasn’t got the capability to go on and do, I’m not saying he’s gonna do exactly what [Nico] O’Reilly’s done, but the confidence it gives him in playing is going be a lot probably more confident than he is right now.

“He can’t get into the team at the moment, whether it’s behind Hincapie or if it’s behind Calafiori. This guy is a footballer. We needed a footballer on Sunday, and those are the things that I’m sitting there watching us do, watching us do nothing.

“I’m thinking to myself, if the Arsenal fans saw someone like him come on and do a couple of things, everybody, it gets us going, it gets people going again. That’s a disappointment for me.”

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